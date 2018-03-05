This Man Allegedly Tried To Steal Frances McDormand’s Oscar

Bryant has a long-standing history of arrests between 1999 and 2002 on accounts of theft, assault and criminal mischief.

Update :

The man who allegedly swiped Frances McDormand’s Oscar award has now been identified as Terry Bryant.

Bryant, 47, made his first appearance in front of a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court. He has been charged with felony grand theft of property, reports suggest.

If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison. He has decided to plead not guilty to the charges.

However, Oregon Jailhouse records show that Bryant has a long-standing history of similar incidents. He has been arrested at least seven times between 1999 and 2002 on accounts of theft, assault and criminal mischief.

Bryant has been released without posting for bail as Judge Deborah S Brazil ruled that he posed no threat to the community.

The ex-convict allegedly swiped McDormand’s best actress Oscar trophy at the Governors ball and later posted a video with it before a photographer caught him at the event.

A man tried running away with Frances McDormand’s Oscar. Thankfully, security at the event was able to catch him and return the statue to its rightful owner.

McDormand had placed the statue on a table for a minute after winning the award for Best Actress for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Just moments later, she noticed that it was gone. The photographer working for chef Wolfgang Puck managed to snap a photo of the thief.

Apparently, the man even made a video of himself with the award before being caught.

After McDormand notified security at The Governor’s Ball, the would-be thief was caught and later arrested.

According to the actress’ rep, the Oscar winner and her award were eventually reunited.

On Twitter, users claimed the actress told officials to “let him go.”

Some joked that the thief was really another actor playing a prank.

Whatever happens to the man, we’re sure glad McDormand got her award back. Hopefully, this will discourage others from trying to run away with somebody else’s award in the future.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS, Lucas Jackson