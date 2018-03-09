South Korean Actor Found Dead Following Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Popular Korean actor Jo Min Ki was found hanged in an apparent suicide in his apartment's basement garage, following eight allegations of sexual assault.

A popular Korean actor was found dead Friday in what authorities are saying was an apparent suicide.

Jo Min Ki, 52, was found by his wife hanged in the underground parking lot of their shared apartment complex in Seoul, South Korea, Variety reports.

His death comes off the heels of several allegations of sexual assault made against him. Jo, who is best known for his role on a popular Korean program called “The Attorney,” was also a drama teacher at Cheongju University.

Initially called out for his behavior by just a single individual, Jo at first denied charges of wrongdoing. But as more individuals came forward — eight students at the university who say they were molested by him in total — Jo conceded that he had acted inappropriately.

A television program he was filming was subsequently canceled as a result of his misdeeds. He was due to meet with prosecutors to discuss the legal ramifications of his actions on Monday.

Jo is one of a slew of actors and other individuals in Korea who have recently been caught off-guard due to the rise of the #MeToo movement in the peninsular country. Prior to this year, women in South Korea have been largely silent about instances of sexual assault in the past, due in large part to embarrassment or harassment that followed them after coming forward.

But after a prosecutor came forward with her own story of assault in January, more women have been willing to do the same, naming their accusers and extending the movement globally.

Jo’s death is obviously not the desired effect of the #MeToo movement, and it would be wrong for anyone to suggest as much. Some people in South Korea may be reluctant to push the social action forward after his suicide, but it wasn’t the movement’s fault that he chose to take his own life. There are many positive outcomes from the #MeToo movement, and to discount it due to one accused individual's actions would be the wrong path to take.

Other individuals who have abused their authority must be held to account for their actions, and women in South Korea should continue to speak out against those who have assaulted or harassed them in the past.

