Stephen Colbert Calls Out Lawmakers Who Refuse To Push For Gun Control

“I hope these kids don’t give up, because this is their lives and their future. Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them.”

In the bloody aftermath of this year’s deadliest school shooting, which left 17 people dead, a number of politicians have refused to hear the survivors’ pleas to control what they believe to be the best way to put a stop to such massacres: guns.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert called out the politicians who refused to do anything about gun laws around the United States and encouraged kids who are trying to tackle the epidemic these adults should have taken care of.

In the latest episode of “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” since the Valentines’ Day school massacre, the host exclaimed it’s clear that kids — referring to the survivors of the Florida shooting who headed to state capital to implement tougher gun measure — have now become the prime voice of gun control as the “adults aren’t cutting it anymore.”

Though the move has restarted a national debate about gun laws, the bill to ban assault weapons has been rejected until further notice.

Colbert said he hopes these kids don’t give up “because this is their lives and their future.”

 “Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them,” he added.

Colbert also referred to the powerful #MeToo movement, saying the rapid rise of the campaign shows how quickly change can happen.

“This is an election year,” the comedian added. “So if you want to see change, you have to go to the polls and tell the people who will not protect you that their time is up.” 

Social media users showed their support and encouraged these young survivors to vote out the NRA-funded lawmakers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In US, Kids Can Buy Guns Before They Can Buy Beers And Lottery Tickets

