Stephen Colbert Calls Out Lawmakers Who Refuse To Push For Gun Control

“I hope these kids don’t give up, because this is their lives and their future. Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them.”

In the bloody aftermath of this year’s deadliest school shooting, which left 17 people dead, a number of politicians have refused to hear the survivors’ pleas to control what they believe to be the best way to put a stop to such massacres: guns.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert called out the politicians who refused to do anything about gun laws around the United States and encouraged kids who are trying to tackle the epidemic these adults should have taken care of.

In the latest episode of “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” since the Valentines’ Day school massacre, the host exclaimed it’s clear that kids — referring to the survivors of the Florida shooting who headed to state capital to implement tougher gun measure — have now become the prime voice of gun control as the “adults aren’t cutting it anymore.”

Though the move has restarted a national debate about gun laws, the bill to ban assault weapons has been rejected until further notice.

Colbert said he hopes these kids don’t give up “because this is their lives and their future.”

“Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them,” he added.

Colbert also referred to the powerful #MeToo movement, saying the rapid rise of the campaign shows how quickly change can happen.

“This is an election year,” the comedian added. “So if you want to see change, you have to go to the polls and tell the people who will not protect you that their time is up.”

Social media users showed their support and encouraged these young survivors to vote out the NRA-funded lawmakers.

These kids are spot on. So much support. Do not take no for an answer. Vote. Vote them out. All of them out. #enough — Jason Sjobeck (@jasonsjobeck) February 21, 2018

These kids are awesome! Their grief is driving them to take action.

These are tomorrow's law makers, doctors and peacemakers. These kids give me hope for the future of the USA! — Donna Morris (@dessysfav_donna) February 21, 2018

Bravo and well said Stephen. These kids are what is good about Florida and as a Floridian I say this knowing that there is so much more bad things in the state than good. But they are going to change all of that very soon in Florida and in Washington DC. — Jason Calvert (@jasonpjfan) February 21, 2018

The kids have an “idea”. And will stand up to the weak blood money accepting politicians. Stand up, fight the power. And love in peace. No more accepting WMD on the streets of our country. https://t.co/Mspj08koRu#BS #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/34RModOGZs — Peter Keiley (@petervkeiley2) February 21, 2018

Lobbyists like the NRA should not buy politicians. GOP did not listen to the kids at Tallahassee, cause the Reps just voted down the ban. Their blood money got rid their conscience. — Will C (@Willannium) February 21, 2018

These students are practicing true democracy… They should be supported! — Rachel Fonß (@1AikidoGal) February 21, 2018

#StephenColbert just very eloquently stated that 'while someone else may be power, this country belongs to them (kids).' The kids of #Parkland who have picked up this tragic gauntlet & all of their contemporaries.I say to you again, #Parkland, that we are a deeply grateful nation — Mona (@Monaheart1229) February 21, 2018

Read More In US, Kids Can Buy Guns Before They Can Buy Beers And Lottery Tickets

Thumbnail/Banner Credit: Reuters/Hyungwon Kang