Colbert Predicts Dennis Rodman's Future As Trump Agrees To Meet Kim

“Dennis Rodman is gonna get the Nobel peace prize,” said Stephen Colbert when he learned about an official invitation from Kim Jong-un to meet President Trump.

Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert was recording his show on Thursday night when he found out about President Donald Trump’s announcement to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the first U.S.-North Korea summit.

While officials have started to discuss the possible outcome of the meeting, scheduled set to take place in May, the talk show host could not stop himself from predicting what the meeting was going to be about.

“This could only mean one thing,” Colbert said in a lighthearted sketch. “Dennis Rodman is going to get the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The American basketball player has previously made headlines for saying he deserved the esteemed award for his mission to “break the ice between the two hostile countries.” He has also suggested his “friendship” was what was keeping the world from World War III.

It is important to mention the supposed friendship is limited to one meeting.

“We don't know all the details yet, but because North Korea is an economically starved country, the invitation is BYO-everything,” Colbert continued. “Nobody knows where this will end up, this is all so fresh. But Trump gave us a hint of his vision for the end of 70 years of hostility on the Korean peninsula when he told a reporter, ‘Hopefully, you will give me credit.’”

Since Trump took up residence in the White House, the two mercurial leaders have had a hostile relationship. They have not only traded personal insults but also nuclear threats. Their statements have heightened fears of a war or genocide. However, POTUS shocked the world when accepted invitation from Kim — the leader he once referred to as “Rocket Man.”

Here is what social media had to say about Colbert’s hilarious comment.

Oh my god here we go ... WW||| is about to happened .. thank you Stephen Colbert for make us laugh before we die ?????? — TEAM BREEZY (@Breezy_Mafia_) March 9, 2018

Oh yeah. I forgot about Dennis Rodman??????. Pack your bags Dennis, you can introduce your two bros?????????? — Deb (@dace0429) March 9, 2018

Even if I was not a psychologist, I would not want Trump and Kim Jong Un in the same room. 1) They are psychopaths. 2) They are like toddlers with poor impulse control. 3) They have Nukes. Send Dennis Rodman instead. — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@bob42156) March 9, 2018

I really can’t wait until Trump tweets about how much he admires the little rocket man, and what the US can learn from North Korea. — Now Is the Tweeter of Our Discontent (@NowDiscontent) March 9, 2018

Because Putin said "Jump" and Trump said "How high?" — I'm like a ... 'Stable Genius' (@TrumpcareKills) March 9, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters