The ‘Beyhive’ Drags Wax Museum Over Whitewashed Beyonce Figure

by
Cierra Bailey
The outraged Twitterverse had no idea who the wax figure spotted in Niagara Falls actually was, but they were very certain it was not Beyonce.

It has become abundantly clear that people just need to stop trying to make wax figures of Beyonce.

For the second time, a whitewashed wax figure of the superstar has emerged and greatly angered her loyal fan base known as the “Beyhive.”

Last year, Madame Tussauds received so much merciless backlash and scrutiny over their version of Beyonce, which looked more like Jessica Simpson, that they temporarily removed it to make so-called improvements — and they still didn't get it right.

The latest offense was spotted in a Niagara Falls wax museum and completely lacked any resemblance to Beyonce. Everything from the skin complexion to the facial features of the figure were whitewashed and had no likeness to Queen Bey.

Ama Scriver — the museum visitor who shared a photo of the figure on Twitter — wrote, “According to curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyonce.”

The Twitterverse had no idea who the figure actually was, but they were very certain it was not Beyonce. 

It is one thing to sculpt a figure that isn't quite the mirror image of the person it's supposed to be; we could get over that. But the bigger question remains: Why do these museums keep making Beyonce white?

One conclusion that seems to be the only viable explanation is that none of these sculptors have actually seen Beyonce. 

