The ‘Beyhive’ Drags Wax Museum Over Whitewashed Beyonce Figure

The outraged Twitterverse had no idea who the wax figure spotted in Niagara Falls actually was, but they were very certain it was not Beyonce.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/KpjWugXBrI — zander (@finah) February 13, 2018

It has become abundantly clear that people just need to stop trying to make wax figures of Beyonce.

For the second time, a whitewashed wax figure of the superstar has emerged and greatly angered her loyal fan base known as the “Beyhive.”

Last year, Madame Tussauds received so much merciless backlash and scrutiny over their version of Beyonce, which looked more like Jessica Simpson, that they temporarily removed it to make so-called improvements — and they still didn't get it right.

Madame Tussauds Just Updated *That* Beyoncé Wax Figure And, Um...https://t.co/8HCExlGUlh pic.twitter.com/OSPqNMjFTN — julia glynn hawkins (@juwopjulez) July 25, 2017

The latest offense was spotted in a Niagara Falls wax museum and completely lacked any resemblance to Beyonce. Everything from the skin complexion to the facial features of the figure were whitewashed and had no likeness to Queen Bey.

Ama Scriver — the museum visitor who shared a photo of the figure on Twitter — wrote, “According to curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyonce.”

According to the curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyoncé. ?????? pic.twitter.com/jrhd1J1qlI — Ama Scriver (@amascriver) February 11, 2018

The Twitterverse had no idea who the figure actually was, but they were very certain it was not Beyonce.

Why do these wax museums continue to have Beyoncé looking like Jennifer Aniston? pic.twitter.com/xbTNlkiBOc — amour (@amourwest) February 12, 2018

Did they just darken wax Vanna White's eyebrows for this? — Sofi Papamarko (@sofipapamarko) February 12, 2018

the wax figure’s face! she can’t believe she’s supposed to be Beyoncé, either https://t.co/1zIbrXS7Of — jonathan frandzone (@notallbhas) February 12, 2018

im so confused. how do you mess this up? beyonce is one of the most recognizable human beings..this shouldn’t be allowed to be called beyonce. https://t.co/jOkqHOqt7S — Parker Kit Hill (@ParkerKitHill) February 13, 2018

It is one thing to sculpt a figure that isn't quite the mirror image of the person it's supposed to be; we could get over that. But the bigger question remains: Why do these museums keep making Beyonce white?

One conclusion that seems to be the only viable explanation is that none of these sculptors have actually seen Beyonce.

can someone please explain to me how in this economy, in this cultural landscape, where beyoncé is among the most visible women in the entertainment industry, not a single wax figure has been able to parallel her likeness at all??? has anyone SEEN beyoncé? or is she a mythology?? pic.twitter.com/JdFZ6Y8g0U — connor garel (@nopecon) February 14, 2018