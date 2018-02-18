Emma Watson Responds To #TimesUp Tattoo Haters

An image of the actress' temporary tattoo promoting the #TimesUp campaign got a lot of hate on Twitter because of a glaring grammatical error.

OUR QUEEN! Emma Watson at the Oscar’s after party!! Seems like she’s styling a @TIMESUPNOW tattoo!! pic.twitter.com/mucbUtjeUD — Archive Watson (@archivewatson) March 5, 2018

UPDATE: After Emma Watson’s temporary tattoo became the most talked about subject on Twitter, Watson addressed the “scandal” online.

Having a little fun with the whole ordeal, Watson put an “ad” on Twitter asking for a proofreader.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

The internet responded accordingly.

I know just the spell to fix that straight away!✨ pic.twitter.com/tuUT0SfcOP — Gilderoy Lockhart✨ (@MagicalLockhart) March 6, 2018

I would like to take you up on this job opportunity? I have a masters in proofreadery graduated with a 1st from Tattoo Uni top of my class pic.twitter.com/9vpb66m09p — Megan (@meganflockhart) March 5, 2018

With the attention the #TimesUp campaign got because of this grammatical mistake, we wonder if this whole thing was meant as a marketing campaign. After all, Watson donated more than 1 million British pounds ($140 million) to a fund helping victims of sexual harassment last month and has become one of the most vocal women to fight abuse by supporting the #TimesUp campaign.

Maybe now, more people will donate thanks to her tattoo incident giving the movement even more visibility.

Emma Watson, 27, may have a degree in English literature from an Ivy League school, but that didn't save her from getting a tattoo with a grammatical error.

Thankfully, the ink will eventually come off.

The “Harry Potter” and “Beauty and the Beast” star is, undoubtedly, one smart lady. She managed to act professionally and receive a bachelor’s degree all at the same time, which is probably why Twitter was on fire once users noticed that Watson’s temporary #TimesUp tattoo had a blatant mistake.

Some users wondered whether the mistake was really just a strategy to get more people to talk about the Hollywood-led campaign to end sexual abuse.

Others were simply heartbroken that their favorite feminist icon failed to get the message written correctly. Some simply stood by the actress.

“Times Up”? Sans apostrophe?



Might want to look into a refund for that Brown University bachelor’s degree in English Literature. ??https://t.co/GqcZQcWIhk — MarleneJ (@mjaeckel) March 5, 2018

Sure, sure, Emma Watson's misspelled "Times Up" tattoo is actually 4D chess to get more people talking about it. ?? — Sonja (@AirAeon) March 5, 2018

Emma Watson - "Hey, you forgot the punctuation in Time's"



Tattooist - "Sorry darling, times up" pic.twitter.com/xH3gDCYKhE — CMM (@PizzaWontCheat) March 5, 2018

I think, Emma's tattoo is based on the #timesup hashtag. And there's no apostrophe! — Horst von Honk (@Horst_von_Honk) March 5, 2018

Despite the momentary outrage, many have praised the actress for showing support for the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns. So perhaps, this time around, it’s OK to forgive Watson for this misstep. After all, it’s not even permanent.