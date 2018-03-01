Hollywood Men Launch Campaign Against Abuse With #AskMoreOfHim

Men of Hollywood along with other important figures of the anti-abuse movement are joining to launch a new campaign, urging men to be the best they can be.

The #MeToo campaign against sexual assault, abuse, and harassment has managed to spread far and wide, forcing Hollywood hotshots to take on the issue by launching their own campaign, Time’s Up.

Now, the men in Hollywood are proactively sending a message of compassion to victims and pressuring others to be the best they can be.

According to Deadline, producers, writers, actors, and activist groups signed an open letter launching the #AskMoreOfHim campaign.

According to the group, the idea is to push men to be more responsible so that cases of abuse can be prevented.

"We are in awe of their strength and commitment to speaking truth to power. But our awe is not enough," the letter explained. “As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place."

Admitting that, in many cases, Hollywood men allowed abuse to become a reality, the group claimed to be doing all in their power to fight sexism in the industry.

“Men are imperfect. We are imperfect. And many men, including perhaps some of us, may have enabled the bad behavior of others or acted in ways we now regret,” they wrote. “Nonetheless,we believe that men must speak out against sexism, even as we engage in our own process of critical self-reflection, personal growth, and accountability.”

This change has been welcomed online, with many praising the men involved in this effort, such as David Schwimmer and David Arquette.

We need every man to join in to end a culture of sexism. A culture of harassment and abuse. A culture of inequality. Will you join us? It's time we #AskMoreofHim. pic.twitter.com/2ypqop4N0F — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 2, 2018

Thank you David & David and all the men on your list who stand with us #AskMoreofHim #TimesUp #metoo — Melita Sekgwa (@MelitaSekgwa) March 2, 2018

Ah, finally some good news re men and Hollywood. Bravo. We can't make change happen without you all. #askmoreofhim #metoo

David Arquette, David Schwimmer Join Hollywood Men and Activists to Launch #AskMoreOfHim Campaign https://t.co/IJI8VZx48s — Leslie Ann Miller (@Lamness) March 2, 2018

This is long overdue. Let's listen, learn, grow, while catching up to the times we live in. #AskMoreofHim — Wes Ramsey (@wesramsey) March 2, 2018

Proud to join #AskMoreOfHim at the #Oscars and every day. Because men can and must do more.https://t.co/XwFLpxSFWb — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) March 2, 2018

We hope that with more individuals joining the fight against abuse, sexism, and harassment, the environment in Hollywood will become more welcoming to women working hard to be recognized. Better yet, we hope the culture shifts promoted by these latest campaigns are also able to help spark change everywhere that abuse has been allowed to become commonplace.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters, Mike Blake