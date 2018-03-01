© Reuters, Mike Blake

Hollywood Men Launch Campaign Against Abuse With #AskMoreOfHim

by
Alice Salles
Men of Hollywood along with other important figures of the anti-abuse movement are joining to launch a new campaign, urging men to be the best they can be.

The #MeToo campaign against sexual assault, abuse, and harassment has managed to spread far and wide, forcing Hollywood hotshots to take on the issue by launching their own campaign, Time’s Up.

Now, the men in Hollywood are proactively sending a message of compassion to victims and pressuring others to be the best they can be.

Read More
In Era Of #MeToo Alec Baldwin Fears 'Innocent' Men Are Being Accused

According to Deadline, producers, writers, actors, and activist groups signed an open letter launching the #AskMoreOfHim campaign.

According to the group, the idea is to push men to be more responsible so that cases of abuse can be prevented.

"We are in awe of their strength and commitment to speaking truth to power. But our awe is not enough," the letter explained. “As men, we have a special responsibility to prevent abuse from happening in the first place."

Admitting that, in many cases, Hollywood men allowed abuse to become a reality, the group claimed to be doing all in their power to fight sexism in the industry.

“Men are imperfect. We are imperfect. And many men, including perhaps some of us, may have enabled the bad behavior of others or acted in ways we now regret,” they wrote. “Nonetheless,we believe that men must speak out against sexism, even as we engage in our own process of critical self-reflection, personal growth, and accountability.”

This change has been welcomed online, with many praising the men involved in this effort, such as David Schwimmer and David Arquette.

We hope that with more individuals joining the fight against abuse, sexism, and harassment, the environment in Hollywood will become more welcoming to women working hard to be recognized. Better yet, we hope the culture shifts promoted by these latest campaigns are also able to help spark change everywhere that abuse has been allowed to become commonplace.

Read More
‘Time’s Up’: Powerful Women Of Hollywood Launch Anti-Harassment Plan

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Reuters, Mike Blake 

Tags:
alec baldwin askmoreofhim california campaign against abuse david arquette david schwimmer hollywood hollywood launch askmoreofhim metoo movement metoo with askmoreofhim open letter sexual misconduct sign open letter united states wes ramsey
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.