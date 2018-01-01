11 Weird Things You Can Buy On Amazon For Less Than A Share Of Stock

Amazon's stock price recently hit the $1,000 mark. For less than the price of one option, you could own these 11 items. From weird to genius, check them out.

Just the other day, Amazon's stock prices went past the $1,000 mark.

While many company's shares are priced above that, the value seems high considering all the odds and ends that can be found on Amazon.com. There are so many odd novelty items available that you can quickly fall down the rabbit hole when all you really wanted was some toilet paper.

Below are 11 weird toys and gags on sale for less than the price of one Amazon share. Happy shopping!

1. Set of 10 Finger Hands Puppets

Give a weird wave with this set of 10 finger hands puppets (originally $23, now $13).

2. Inflatable Unicorn Horn for Cats

This inflatable unicorn horn ($7) may cause a little tension between you and your feline (by the way, what doesn't?), but the photo opp is priceless.

3. Yodeling Pickle

This yodeling pickle (originally $15, now $11) promises "hours of mindless entertainment." I don't know about you, but I'm sold.

4. Coin Bank with a Face

Because commonplace coin banks are boring, buy this one with a (creepy) face ($20).

Read More Read More: 5 Boring Products That Amazon Commenters Had A Field Day With

5. Canned Dragon Meat

Feed your dragon with, well, canned dragon meat ($13).

6. Bacon-Scented Mustache

Piss off your partner and don a mustache that reeks of bacon ($5). Or, surprise your dog with this on your face. Just prepare for tons of licks.

7. Hug Me Alien Inflatables

I guess there's no hug quite like an extraterrestrial hug. These alien inflatables ($13) make for great cuddlers.

8. Albino Pet Rock

Lonely for a pet but unsure about the commitment? Easy fix: an albino pet rock ($13).

9. Instant Underpants

"Just add water" to these instant underpants ($5). Personally, I have so many unanswered questions about these.

10. Weird Al Set of 10 Electric Acoustic Guitar Plectrums

Die-hard Weird Al fans will go nuts over these guitar picks ($15). So, about five people.

11. Gift of Nothing

Last but not least, the gift of nothing (originally $10, now $7) doesn't get more meaningful.

Read More 10 Shows To Binge-Watch Over The Weekend

Banner/thumbnail credit: Flickr user Global Panorama