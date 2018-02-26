Drones Replace Models To Show Off Dolce & Gabbana Handbags

Fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana chose to have drones, not models, carry their new fall 2018 collection of handbags down the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana uses drones in place of Models on the runway to model latest handbags. ???? pic.twitter.com/Or6pmiAiSx — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018

Not even fashion models are safe from being replaced by robots.

Dolce & Gabbana proved this on Sunday during their fall 2018 runway show in Milan. Rather than having the most popular millennial models of the moment carry the brand’s new collection of handbags as they typically would, the designers opted to have drones fly the bags down the stage.

And pulling it off amid an audience of roughly 600 cellphone-carrying, Wi-Fi-using members was not an easy feat. Throughout the course of 45 minutes, repeated announcements urged the crowd to turn off the internet connections on their devices. A fed-up Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, even left her seat after 40 minutes to demand to know what was delaying the show from starting.

Finally, after evidently clearing up the internet connection enough for the show to go on smoothly, the audience was able to see what the fuss had been about. The gates of a gilded altar — the entire show had a religious, Catholic theme, and the set was designed to be reminiscent of the Oratorio di Santa Cita church — opened up, and out flew eight drones, each carrying a leather bag.

The rest of the collection, called the Fashion Devotion collection, was composed of Catholic-inspired clothes, featuring bejeweled crosses and prints with imagery of cherubs, pope crowns, saints, and flowery landscapes evoking heaven.

While Dolce & Gabbana used human models for the majority of the show, the use of drones does make one wonder if other designers will be inspired to use robotic ones once they’re advanced enough. With how quickly engineers are progressing with this technology around the world, and with how realistically some robots are imitating human physical movements, the possibility might not be as far away as it initially sounds.