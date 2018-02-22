Gucci Featured Turbans In Fashion Show And People Weren’t Happy

To social media users, the brand’s use of turbans is a mockery of religious attire. Others felt that Gucci should have used real Sikh models, at least.

Dear @gucci, the Sikh Turban is not a hot new accessory for white models but an article of faith for practising Sikhs. Your models have used Turbans as ‘hats’ whereas practising Sikhs tie them neatly fold-by-fold. Using fake Sikhs/Turbans is worse than selling fake Gucci products pic.twitter.com/gCzKPd9LGd — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) February 22, 2018

During this week’s Milan Fashion Week, Gucci put up quite a show. Unfortunately, it wasn't in the best way.

While seeing models carrying replicas of their heads might be disturbing enough, social media users were truly upset about the turbans they were wearing.

For us Sikhs, turbans are our pride. It’s a reminder of our faith, strength, equality, unity. To reduce that down to a “fashion statement” is beyond ignorant. My Sikh brothers & sisters are HARASSED simply bc they wear turbans. But clearly @gucci doesn’t know what that feels like https://t.co/zHgYz8MYuv — jaz (@desiavan) February 22, 2018

Some actual Sikhs wondered why the company wouldn’t hire real Sikh models, while others pointed out how much suffering Sikh children go through when they are mocked for their long hair and turbans.

On Gucci: All my life, I have seen little Sikh boys walk with their eyes glued to the ground because they are forced to be ashamed of their patkas. I've seen them beg their mothers to cut their hair off because they don't want to deal with the weird looks. — Sukhnidh (@skhndh) February 22, 2018

These are the same patkas that are to one day turn into turbans that I have seen every man in my family wear, for as long as I can remember, with immense pride. Again and again, I have seen this thing of pride being ruined because of hurtful stares and comments. — Sukhnidh (@skhndh) February 22, 2018

You ruined our own culture for us across borders by targeting members of our community because of their turbans - so when you turn what victimizes us and puts us at the receiving end of hatred and harm into a 'fashion statement', it is not okay. It will NEVER be okay. — Sukhnidh (@skhndh) February 22, 2018

sikh boys come home crying to their parents after being bullied at school saying they want to cut their hair + take their turban off. OH BUT NOW IT'S FARSHUN DARLING @gucci — Sohan Judge (@SohanJudge) February 22, 2018

Wearing a turban as a Sikh makes me smile, privileged & truly honoured. People across the globe battle issues & get bullied because of it. @gucci used the beautiful turban as a fashion accessory, the question remains why a Sikh man couldn’t model for them? We have so many Singhs pic.twitter.com/obqZcZPDcz — kingkang (@kingkang3211) February 23, 2018

Some asked Gucci why in the world didn’t they call in a brown model to wear the turban.

Yo.. @gucci ... I mess with you guys... but this isn't a good look for you... could you not find a brown model? pic.twitter.com/INqxwrfB0t — Avan Jogia (@AvanJogia) February 22, 2018

so instead of hiring a sikh model they just put a TURBAN on a white boy??? WTF GUCCI pic.twitter.com/yWiCrVFRr2 — n (@trilogyalbums) February 21, 2018

And some users felt that the choice was in poor taste because it was a mockery of the Sikh religious dress.

This is unacceptable and offensive @gucci. Wearing another religions article of faith is not fashion, its appropriation! Sikh men are profiled and discriminated against every day for wearing a turban, yet when you put in on a white person, it’s suddenly fashionable and cool?!?! pic.twitter.com/UD0wWjaju5 — Gurpy Colors o(:) (@gurpycolors) February 22, 2018

Thanks @gucci for entirely appropriating my religion. Ffs, I’m pretty sure you could have found a Sikh model to wear a turban rather than turning it in some causal accessory #notokay pic.twitter.com/23HvT8vkwQ — Maninder Sachdeva (@thisismani_) February 22, 2018

To others, the turban element alone wasn’t the only problem with Gucci’s show. After all, the brand also featured a model wearing a hat that resembles a pagoda, a model wearing something like a hijab, and another wearing a niqab.

What I wanna know is who at @gucci thought this was okay. You really had to go and appropriate cultural and religious wear? Could you not find a hijabi model? Could you not find a Sikh model? Do better. pic.twitter.com/dARrszcghN — thank you Jonghyun ?? (@sapnainthecity) February 22, 2018

"Goth asian temple, but for your head" @gucci fall show is gucci af pic.twitter.com/p8zI2veiMn — Sophie Chou (@mpetitchou) February 22, 2018

If they meant to use all elements that would wind up getting a buzz on social media, they were successful. But now that they are getting so much negative attention, we wonder if they regrett what they’ve done.