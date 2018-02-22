© Reuters/Mohammad Ismail

Gucci Featured Turbans In Fashion Show And People Weren’t Happy

Alice Salles
To social media users, the brand’s use of turbans is a mockery of religious attire. Others felt that Gucci should have used real Sikh models, at least.

During this week’s Milan Fashion Week, Gucci put up quite a show. Unfortunately, it wasn't in the best way.

While seeing models carrying replicas of their heads might be disturbing enough, social media users were truly upset about the turbans they were wearing.

Some actual Sikhs wondered why the company wouldn’t hire real Sikh models, while others pointed out how much suffering Sikh children go through when they are mocked for their long hair and turbans.

Some asked Gucci why in the world didn’t they call in a brown model to wear the turban.

And some users felt that the choice was in poor taste because it was a mockery of the Sikh religious dress.

To others, the turban element alone wasn’t the only problem with Gucci’s show. After all, the brand also featured a model wearing a hat that resembles a pagoda, a model wearing something like a hijab, and another wearing a niqab.

If they meant to use all elements that would wind up getting a buzz on social media, they were successful. But now that they are getting so much negative attention, we wonder if they regrett what they’ve done.

