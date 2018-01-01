X-Ray Reveals Secret Work Of Art Behind Famous Picasso Oil Painting

"Many more paintings are waiting to tell their secrets and with our scanning system we can help them talk to us more," said a scientist.

Hidden beneath the strokes of Pablo Picasso’s 1902 oil painting La Miséreuse accroupie – also known as The Crouching Beggar – lies the work of another artist, as was discovered in 1992. However, a team of scientists at the Northwestern University in Illinois recently found another secret artwork that shows how the artist painted over his own work as well.

Not only did Picasso paint his work on top of another unknown artist’s painting of a landscape, he also made changes to the painting halfway through, as he painted the woman’s arm and then covered it with the cloak. By rotating the painting to 90 degrees, Picasso was able to use some of the landscape forms, such as the cliff edges, into the woman's back in his final composition.

Scientists also found in the earlier versions the woman was narrower and had a different head inclination.

A team of engineers and material scientists from the Northwestern University conducted additional scans with a portable x-ray fluorescence tool, which excited the elements of each layer of pigment in the painting. Their work resulted in detailed grey-scale maps that made it possible to see the minute changes Picasso made to his art.

In 1957, Picasso wondered if one day some form of x-ray technology would reveal a lost work underneath his earlier paintings. After decades, that prediction seems to have come true – even though the technology involved goes far beyond the normal x-rays.

The scientists used a non-invasive technique called x-ray fluorescent spectroscopy to examine the painting, which was painted during Picasso's Blue Period when he mainly used monochromatic shades of blue and green.

The new technique allowed researchers to study the painting in-depth in just 24 hours.

The first secrets of the painting were discovered in 1992, when experts had noticed the surface of Picasso’s painting seemed at odds with the brush strokes of the figure.

“There is also unrelated color peeking through the crack lines that always suggests either a change in composition or a reused canvas,” added Sandra Webster-Cook, senior conservator of paintings at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

However, the previous X-rays weren't nearly as detailed as the ones today.

Northwestern University's Art Institute of Chicago Centre for Scientific Studies in the Arts conducted the joint study with the AGO and the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

One of the project leaders, Francesca Casadio from the Centre for Scientific Studies in the Arts in Chicago, told the BBC the discovery helped understand the iconic artist’s thought processes.

"Many more paintings are waiting to tell their secrets and with our scanning system we can help them talk to us more," she said.

