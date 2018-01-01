The common believes that women are weak, vulnerable and need a helping hand in dealing with the tough realities of life are nothing but myths.

Women suck at Math: have no head for science; are terrible drivers; they can’t handle money and break under pressure- just some of the things we hear about women. None of them are true. These are characteristics that can be associated with any human being regardless of their gender.

Women are no less than anyone else- they are smart, powerful and capable of doing anything they set their mind to.

From construction workers and musicians to teachers, gymnasts and scientists to traders- the world is their playground.