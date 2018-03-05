San Francisco Experiences U-Haul Shortage As People Flee The City

There are so many people living San Francisco because of the high costs of living that the cost of renting U-Haul vans has increased dramatically.

Silicon Valley Is Over, Says Silicon Valley https://t.co/jkyv4jm18o @NYTimes: “This isn’t a full-blown exodus yet. But in the last three months of 2017, San Francisco lost more residents to outward migration than any other city in the country.” #RiseOfRest pic.twitter.com/WkgDicAwAA — Steve Case (@SteveCase) March 5, 2018

Things aren’t easy for anybody living in San Francisco right now.

That’s why the city is experiencing one of the most remarkable exoduses in the history of the country as more people have been leaving San Francisco than any other United States town in the past few months.

While the rate of people leaving the city is increasing at a fast pace, one of the unintended consequences is that the city now has a shortage of U-Haul vans.

That's right. Nobody can get their hands on a U-Haul van unless they are willing to pay thousands for it.

As a result, San Francisco residents who are trying to move out of the city are having to pay thousands just to go from San Jose to Las Vegas, whereas others traveling from Las Vegas to San Francisco are paying around $100.

The news was so shocking that on Twitter, many users shared their own views on how insane the real estate reality has become in the city.

“You can’t even contemplate getting into the housing market here,” Hancock said.



People leaving San Francisco so fast U-Haul cannot keep up with demand https://t.co/9YP3RSXEHU — Tom Brackett (@tbrackettjr) February 25, 2018

Yes, FAMILIES are leaving due to the insane high cost of living driven by the enormous salaries Silicon Valley, social media and all tech companies offer! But single millenials are moving in in droves. The housing building is skyrocketing! Literally — kat (@GalanoFamily) March 6, 2018

Some said that politics are to blame, while others said that tech firms are the ones that created a real estate bubble to begin with.

If our college students want to see what socialism looks like, look at Calif. San Francisco is example. Many homeless living on streets, trash everywhere, illegal criminal immigrants protected and draining the budget of cities; businesses and taxpayers moving out of state. — Willa Dean Watkins (@willadeanwatki1) March 3, 2018

Engineers Leaving San Francisco In Record Numbers, Believe They Will Fit In Great With Whatever Locals They Displace Next — Aeva (@ladyaeva) March 5, 2018

If you are shocked by this, you either: a) have never lived in California or b) voted for the same political machine that has been in power there for 50+ years and now realize how much they have taken advantage of you — Chuck Hayes (@Chucktoberfest) March 6, 2018

Regardless of who or what started this mess, the reality is that you, basically, have to be rich whether you want to live in or leave San Francisco.

