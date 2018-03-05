© Reuters, Paul Sableman

San Francisco Experiences U-Haul Shortage As People Flee The City

by
Alice Salles
There are so many people living San Francisco because of the high costs of living that the cost of renting U-Haul vans has increased dramatically.

Things aren’t easy for anybody living in San Francisco right now.

That’s why the city is experiencing one of the most remarkable exoduses in the history of the country as more people have been leaving San Francisco than any other United States town in the past few months.

While the rate of people leaving the city is increasing at a fast pace, one of the unintended consequences is that the city now has a shortage of U-Haul vans.

That's right. Nobody can get their hands on a U-Haul van unless they are willing to pay thousands for it.

As a result, San Francisco residents who are trying to move out of the city are having to pay thousands just to go from San Jose to Las Vegas, whereas others traveling from Las Vegas to San Francisco are paying around $100.

The news was so shocking that on Twitter, many users shared their own views on how insane the real estate reality has become in the city.

Some said that politics are to blame, while others said that tech firms are the ones that created a real estate bubble to begin with.

Regardless of who or what started this mess, the reality is that you, basically, have to be rich whether you want to live in or leave San Francisco.

