These startups are by women, for women and are making a difference that can only be celebrated.

No society can really progress or even survive productively without its women playing a dynamic part. Unfortunately, women’s talents, skills and energies are either underutilized or not truly appreciated in many societies across the globe.

It is common for women out in the work force to face segregation, lack of equal opportunities, gender bias, stereotyping and harassment.

That does not mean there’s nothing happening to change it. Fortunately there are people as well as organizations that realize the importance of gender equality and the productivity quotient of women and make the most of it.

These startups are great examples of just that.

