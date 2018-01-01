Some Of The Craziest Things You Can Do With The Powerball Prize Money

The possibilities of what you can do with $1.59 billion are essentially endless, but just to put things into perspective, here are some particularly wonderful things to spend all that money on.

Whoever said money doesn't buy happiness definitely didn't know anything about the Powerball lottery jackpot.

The lottery money, which is almost $1.6 billion, is a massive amount. But it is no secret that most people — if their numbers end up getting matched and they somehow maintain their anonymity — would spend a large portion of their winnings buying themselves a house, paying off loans and traveling around the world.

However, there are also a bunch of other fabulous things they can do with their money — like going on a round trip to space, for instance.

The choices are endless, but just to put things into perspective, here are a few rather interesting stuff you can do with the Powerball jackpot money.

Read More: Powerball Pandemonium Causes Hilarious Internet Uproar