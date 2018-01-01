What You Need To Know About The Zika Virus

The Zika virus is linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil and is likely to spread to most of the countries in the Americas as well.

President Obama has called for the rapid development of tests, vaccines and treatments to fight the Zika virus before it becomes a serious threat in America.

U.S. health officials are stepping up efforts to study the link between Zika virus infections and birth defects, citing a recent study estimating the virus could reach regions where 60 percent of the U.S. population lives.

It helps to be ready and aware in order to fight anything. The Zika virus isn’t any different. So, here’s what it’s all about and how you — and your baby — can stay safe.

Check Out: The U.S. Could Be At Risk From A Terrifying Disease That Maims Infants