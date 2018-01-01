Everything You Need To Know About Cupid - The God Of Love

Most people are busy putting together their special V-Day gifts for the one they love, but has anyone ever wondered who started this tradition?

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, couples in love will soon go around painting the town red with heart-shaped balloons, flowers and gifts. But not many people know how it all started.

Who was Cupid and why is his arrow so famous, anyway?

Cupid, known as the god of erotic love, attraction and affection, was famous for being so handsome and charming that he could make anyone fall in love. He made the most of his reputation as he went around shooting people with his arrows of love. While one arrow made people fall in love, another kind of arrow in his quiver would make people love-averse.

Today, Cupid is simply a worldwide symbol of love.

Check out the video above and learn more about him.