More Than 100 Nigerian Girls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Returned

More than 100 Nigerian girls from the town of Dapchi who were kidnapped last month by the terrorist group Boko Haram were returned early Wednesday morning.

Boko Haram has freed a group of kidnapped schoolgirls in Nigeria.



"We did it out of pity. And don't ever put your daughters in school again," the extremists told residents. https://t.co/7LbmThLoP0 pic.twitter.com/RcoZ6gbjbh — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2018

More than 100 girls who were taken from their homes last month in Nigeria were returned by their captors, believed to be part of the terrorist organization Boko Haram.

In all, 101 girls were returned home to their village in Dapchi, Nigeria, out of 110 who were taken last month. Sadly, not everyone made it home: at least five girls died, and one girl remains held by the kidnappers due to her Christian faith, according to her father.

"They said she was a Christian that’s why they could not release her," Sheribu Nata said about his daughter, Leah. "They said she cannot be released until she becomes a Muslim. And my daughter said she would never be a Muslim."

The Nigerian government insists that no ransom was paid in order to facilitate the return of the girls. But those assertions are difficult to believe according to some reports, and it’s likely that Boko Haram got something for returning the girls early on Wednesday morning. Other signs that a deal was made are easy to observe — the government was not to confront the kidnappers as they let the girls go free, for example.

The captors also warned family members as they were letting the girls free, “don’t ever put your daughters in school again.” Boko Haram loosely translates to “Western education is forbidden,” and the group has made similar kidnappings in the past. The group gained notoriety when former first lady Michelle Obama drew attention to their actions after the group kidnapped others in 2014.

“These girls are our girls — every last one of them,” she said almost two years after the abduction.

We can count our blessings that, for the most part, these girls were returned to their families unharmed. Yet many more remain in the hands of Boko Haram, and more must be done to free those still being held captive.