Entire Indian Family Found Dead After Apparent ‘Mystical’ Ritual

“During search of the house, certain hand written notes have been found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family.”

The mysterious death of 11 family members of the same household in India left the local community reeling in shock.

Ten of the 11 victims were found hanging from an iron grill on the ceiling, in what the police have referred to as possible “occult practices,” CNN reported.

According to senior North Delhi police officer Vinit Kumar, most of the bodies had their feet and hands bound. A cloth covered their eyes and their mouths were gagged with tape.

The only person found dead on the floor without the blindfold was the oldest family member, Narayan Devi, who was found with a noose around her neck.

Seven of the dead were females and also included two teenage boys. Even though there were no signs of forced entry, the police are still treating this case as a murder.

“During search of the house, certain hand written notes have been found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family," police said in a statement. “Coincidentally, these notes have strong similarity with the manner in which the mouths, eyes, etc, of the deceased were tied and taped,” it added.

However, neighbors of the deceased family refuted claims of “occult practices.”

“They were not a violent family; they never even screamed at their children if they were making noise, they were not that kind of people,” a neighbor, Draupdi, said.

“People who say this was black magic are wrong, it is just rumors, there is nothing of that kind,” she added.

Devi’s sons ran a grocery and furniture store on the ground floor of their two-story home. After the family shop remained closed on Sunday, neighbors went to check up on them, only to find their dead bodies.

The family reportedly showed no signs of a dispute and was very normal in the days leading up to this horrific tragedy.

The police are investigating the incident as a multiple homicide but are yet to scrape the possibility of a mass suicide.

Read More Indian Boy Accidentally Hangs Himself While Taking 'Suicide' Selfie

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images