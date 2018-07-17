11-Year-Old Indian Girl Was Raped By More Than A Dozen Grown Men

According to CNN, the encounters had been occurring since mid-January but came to light this week after the young girl told her family what was happening.

In a sickening and gut-wrenching months-long ordeal, an 11-year-old Indian girl was raped by 17 men who worked in the building where she lived.

The men, who ranged in ages from their early 20s to late 60s, worked as security and facilities personnel at her residence. They are now all in custody.

Making matters even more infuriating, the child has a hearing disability. She was drugged with a sedative injection before she was taken to the basement of the residential building and assaulted. The rapists also allegedly threatened the girl if she told anyone.

Local police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan said that the first of the men to attack the child was a 66-year-old lift operator.

The accused faced court on Tuesday where things got heated when a scuffle ensued. Lawyers representing the young girl and another group of lawyers who are not involved in the case attacked the alleged predators as they were leaving the court.

While more violence is not the solution to the situation, the attorneys' uncontrollable rage against the accused child rapists is certainly warranted.

Sadly, this follows a string of brutal and heartbreaking rapes occurring throughout India, many of them involving children.

Clearly, the issue is not being treated as a priority by the Indian government, and as a result, young girls are being stripped of their innocence and dignity with no one looking out for their best interests.

These children deserve so much better from their so-called leaders and protectors.