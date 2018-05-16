12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Playing 'The Fainting Game'

“There’s nothing that can take the pain away, but if it can save one child, one parent, one family … then it will make more sense.”

12-year old Tua Muai, who lived in South Jordan, was the kind of kid you never forget. That’s why his mother is speaking out, so others will know about the dangerous “fainting game” he was playing with his friends when he died. @KSL5TV tonight at 5 and 6:30. pic.twitter.com/kjkGMKqrov — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) May 15, 2018

A teenager in South Jordan, Utah died after he played the “fainting game,” a new dangerous game spreading among children.

12-yer-old Tua Muai was playing with a group of friends in his room where he was later found unconscious. He was reportedly playing the new viral game which resulted in cutting oxygen to his brain.

When his mother, Celestia Maui, found him unconscious, she immediately called 911 and took Tua to the hospital. However, he died at the hospital.

“He was just playing a game and he didn’t think things through. I spent Mother’s Day planning my son’s funeral, writing his obituary, instead of having breakfast or flowers or ‘I love you, Mom.’ Try to imagine what it would be like and multiply that by infinity and that’s kind of what it’s like…there’s no words,” said the grieving mother.

Tua was a student of the sixth-grade. He had six siblings and his father passed away less than two years ago.

The dangerous game is spreading rapidly among children. It is also known as the “choking game” which is generally spread by word of mouth. In the game, a group of two or three participants asphyxiate themselves by self-strangulation.

Celestia is now warning other parents and is pleading them to keep a watch on their children.

“I’m hoping to get the message out to parents and children to not do these games that you see on YouTube and these challenges. They don’t show the consequences. There’s nothing that can take the pain away, but if it can save one child, one parent, one family … then it will make more sense,” she said.

Dr. Jennifer Singleton, an emergency medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconnes Medical Center in Boston, said, “If you suspect your child has been playing this game, we recommend evaluation by a medical provider. Any of the following symptoms should prompt emergency evaluation: persistent confusion or loss of consciousness, difficulty or 'noisy' breathing, vision changes, neck swelling, numbness or weakness in the arms or legs.”

