13-Year-Old And Wheelchair-Bound Woman Saves A Drowning Child’s Life

"Watching a boy go from totally blue to a little bit pink is a rewarding feeling," said the woman who jumped out of wheelchair to give a drowning boy CPR.

Against all odds, an unlikely pair in Rochester, Minnesota, saved a 12-year-old boy's life after he almost drowned in a swimming pool.

A boy named Evan was swimming at the Villages at Essex Park apartment complex with five friends when he slipped under water and disappeared without catching anyone’s attention.

Fortunately, Cody Runyon, a 13-year-old friend of Evan’s who was also at the poolside, realized soon enough his friend was missing.

"There were six people, and I looked around, and there was five," he said. "I went underwater, and all of a sudden I see him just lying on the ground . . . passed out."

Since reportedly there wasn’t any lifeguard on duty, Runyon, without wasting any time, dove in to get to his friend who was lying unconscious on the pool ground.

At four-feet, 11-inches tall and under 80 pounds, Runyon managed to get Evan above water.

“I grabbed him...around his waist, and then his head was over my shoulder and I started carrying him,” the 13-year-old said.

However, according to the pool's surveillance footage, Runyon wasn’t the only one who saved the day. He was soon assisted by Evan's neighbor, Desiree Pasko, who was waiting at the shallow end to help.

What’s unusual about Pasko was the fact she suffered from a severe case of fibromyalgia and could barely walk. But, her disability didn’t stop her from running to the edge of the pool to help Evan out.

She recounted Evan was "limp as can be, and the way his head is moving, it's shaking and his face is being dragged through the water . . . He was so tiny in that moment, and he was blue, and he was cold, and he was wet, and he was clearly deceased."

Nevertheless, without wasting any more time, Pasko, who took CPR classes in the 90s, put her skill to use and started compressions.

After 30 agonizing seconds, Evan finally coughed up water and Pasko remembered yelling, "He's alive!"

An unusual duo of a frail teen and disabled woman were hailed as heroes as they didn’t let their apparent shortcomings come in their way of doing something so courageous. They also didn’t care about getting hurt before launching into a heroic rescue that was captured on the video.

"Watching a boy go from totally blue to a little bit pink is a rewarding feeling," said Pasko, recalling the harrowing experience.

Read More Woman Throws Herself In Front Of Speeding Car To Save Boy's Life

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, Counselling