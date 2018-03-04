13-Year-Old Leaves NAACP Racist Voicemail Saying He Kills Black People

A 13-year-old boy is accused of using vulgarities and the N-word in racist, threatening voicemail messages for the Cobb County NAACP in Georgia.

"...murdering Black people."

Police said they have identified a 13-year-old boy who called the Cobb County NAACP and left racist, threatening messages.

The Georgia boy now faces charges of making terroristic threats, according to NBC-affiliate WXIA.

The call came in at approximately 1:13 am on Feb. 25, with one of the messages being, “My number is kill n****** 101. My name, Johnny Rebel. My profession, murdering black people. F*** you, stupid f****** n******. [Inaudible] F****** kill yourself. Stupid n**** loving Jews.”

Cobb County NAACP President Phyllis Blake said of the messages, “It is just unbelievable that we have people like this in our world, and we just have to remember when we hear that not to let it deter us from what we are doing but to continue to fight for everyone."

Both Cobb County Police and Marietta City detectives worked together with the FBI to track down the boy. The case is now being handled by the juvenile court. The teen’s identity could not be released due to his age.

It is hard to imagine the psychological and ideological damage that must have been done to this young teen to inspire such hateful behavior. The fact that a person so young could harbor these ideas, or think it a worthwhile use of his time to make such calls, means something went terribly wrong in his upbringing or environment.

Whether his ideas came from parents, media, or his peers, his behavior shows that, sadly, racism still lurks in the minds of some young people.

