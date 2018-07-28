15-Year-Old Hides In Auto Shop After Escaping Migrant Detention Center

“It broke my heart to see the girl panicked and scared, not knowing where her father or mother was,” said the auto shop owner.

President Donald Trump’s cruel “zero-tolerance” policy resulted in hundreds of children being separated from their families. While the policy has been rescinded, many children still await their parents in detention facilities across the United States.

One such immigrant girl reportedly ran from a facility in Florida and hid inside a nearby auto shop.

The 15-year-old asylum seeker, who has not been named, ran from the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. She made the escape while she was being driven for an eye exam, according to Homestead police department.

According to police spokesperson Fernando Morales, the girl darted away from the detention facility employees while she was exiting the vehicle that took her to the clinic. The incident happened near Gonzalez Auto Care.

As reported by The Washington Post, the police were informed of the girl’s hideout by the auto shop’s owner, who informed the authorities the scared girl was inside — hiding behind a tool box.

Frank Gonzalez, the shop’s owner, told the police the girl was crying as she entered the shop and kept crying while she tried to hide from the Florida facility employees and law enforcement officials.

Gonzalez said calling the police on the girl was a tough decision, but one he had to make with a heavy heart.

“It broke my heart to see the girl panicked and scared, not knowing where her father or mother was,” Gonzalez said. “It’s safer for her in detention than out on the streets with no family. It was a hard decision.”

The girl was then placed back into the facility, according to the police.

At least 109 children have reportedly tried to escape detention centers between October and May, according to The Washington Post. It was also reported “most or all” children were returned to their facilities, while some may have been lost in the system.

Undocumented children, some of them unaccompanied minors while others who were separated from their parents at the U.S. border, have been displaced through the country by the Department of Homeland Security.

The safety of these children at the detention centers and the psychological effect of separation from their loved ones have been blasted by critics after the implementation of the cruel immigration policy by the Trump administration.

This particular facility is located at the Homestead Reserve Air Force Base and houses more than 1,000 migrant children between the ages of 13 and 17. This is a temporary facility where children stay for an average of 25 days.

Ever since the rescinding of the “zero-tolerance” policy amid sever backlash, the Trump administration has struggled to reunite immigrant families, with many parents deported without their children.

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS, Loren Elliott