17-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Father Forgets Him In Hot Car

“I don't understand how it happens or why it happens but all I can say is for adults who are transporting young kids that should be your first and paramount concern.”

A toddler died after his father forgot to drop him off at his daycare and left in him the backseat of his car in Henrico County, Virginia.

The 17-month-old child, Riaan Gondesi, was left in a hot car for three hours before his parents realized that he was not at the daycare but in the car.

The baby was on the backseat of the car with his father who had to drop him off at the daycare. However, he forgot to do so, reached his office and parked the car in an uncovered parking area in West Creek.

Hours later, the father, who remains unnamed, got a call from his wife who asked him if he had dropped Riaan off at the daycare because she got a call from the facility asking if the he was coming.

The man then rushed to the car to check if the toddler was fine but found Riaan unconscious. The child was then rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The mother called the father. He ran out to the car and discovered his son. What the temperature actually was inside the vehicle I can't say. But it was very hot. I don't understand how it happens or why it happens but all I can say is for adults who are transporting young kids that should be your first and paramount concern,” said Goochland Sheriff James L. Agnew.

According to experts, temperature in the state was high and it was sweltering hot, about 80 to 90 degrees, at the time Riaan was locked in the car. They also added that the temperature inside a vehicle tends to be much higher than in the open air.

No charges have yet been filed against the parents but an investigation into the incident is underway.

A similar incident took place recently when a 3-year-old died after being trapped on bus with 113-degree heat. The child, who was enrolled in a day care called “Discovering Me Academy,” had been with 28 of his classmates on a field trip earlier in the day at a park nearby.

The bus drove them back from the park, arriving at the daycare around 2:30 or 3 p.m. Documents from the school show that the boy was listed as accounted for by staff. But when the boy’s father came to pick him up around 6:30 p.m., he was not in the school.

They then discovered the boy’s unresponsive body on the bus.

On average, 37 child deaths happen each year due to being trapped inside overheated vehicles. These type of incidents can easily be averted if a guardian, parent or any other person responsible for looking after a child acts responsibly and double checks the vehicle before leaving it.

Read More Mother Believes NYPD Roasted Her Son To Death In Hot Police Car

Banner / Thumbnail : Pixabay, FeeLoona