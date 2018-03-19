1970's Prosecutors Excluded Black Jurors From Death Penalty Trials

Prosecutors in Georgia took racist notes about jurors in a handful of 1970’s trials. The legacy of these trials highlights the problem with the death penalty.

Motion: Prosecutors excluded black jurors in seven death-penalty cases https://t.co/6MUzbkDOl0 pic.twitter.com/lTpgno6KHK — AJC (@ajc) March 19, 2018

In the 1970's, seven Georgia death penalty trials were tainted by jury selections that were explicitly racist.

According the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, Columbus prosecutors from that era took handwritten notes while interviewing prospective African-American jurors, describing them as "slow," "ignorant," "con artist," and "fat." Additionally, prosecutors marked either a "B" or "N" next to black people's names and often listed them as the least preferable jurors.

These documents from history came to light when a motion was filed on behalf of Johnny Lee Gates, a man who is serving life without parole for the 1976 rape and murder of Katrina Wright — a crime for which he maintains his innocence.

The court motion filed by Gates' legal team asserted that he deserves a new trial because the prosecutors' racist intentions undermined the jury selection, thus de-legitimizing the trial. In Gates' case, four black jurors were excluded, giving him an all-white jury.

The racist notes taken by the prosecutors are shocking and reflect the time in which they were taken. The notes also highlight the ethically-fraught nature of the death penalty: When a life is at stake, racism becomes even more heinous.

In the case of Gates, racism may have tainted more than just his jury selection. The Georgia Innocence Project, a nonprofit which works to exonerate wrongfully accused inmates, said that the police dealing with the case were racist and forced a confession.

"The police interrogated Johnny Lee first about the robbery, then the murder," their website said. "In the course of this interrogation, a detective threatened Johnny Lee, yelled racial slurs at him for hours and described in detail, again and again, what he believed Johnny Lee had done to the victim."

The Georgia Innocence Project said that this forceful interrogation technique coerced Gates into confessing to a crime that he didn't commit. In a short three-day trial, the all-white jury convicted Gates and sentenced him to the death penalty. In 2003, he was re-sentenced to life without parole.

Other black men convicted in Columbus during the 1970's were not so lucky. Jerome Bowden was executed in 1986, Joseph Mulligan in 1987, and William Henry Hance in 1994. The evidence of the prosecutors' racist jury notes alone doesn't prove these men's innocence; what is clear is that their trials were deeply unfair, and they should have been given the chance at a retrial before being put to death.

The revelations about these racially-biased trials underscore the very problem of capital punishment. The death penalty applies an ethic of retribution — a life for a life. But nothing about this simplistic view takes into account the complexity of our imperfect legal system. Because the death penalty is final, it robs wrongly-convicted people of the chance to be exonerated when new revelations come to light.

In Gates' case, the line of events that led to the death of Katrina Wright is circuitous. And now we know one more complicating factor: The jury that convicted Gates was chosen through racist means in an era in which racism was thriving in the South.

Our legal culture has improved over the years, which means that people convicted in previous eras were done so at a disadvantage. A just society would give them a chance to be tried again today, using a less biased court system.

Based on the information that is available to the public, it seems that Gates' guilt or innocence is still an open question. But at the very least, a man who was given a racially-biased trial deserves a chance to return to the courtroom.

