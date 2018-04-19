Watch Rudy Giuliani In 1998 Debunk His Defense For Trump In 2018

“You gotta do it,” the former New York mayor said in 1998. “I mean, you don’t have a choice.”

Former New York mayor and the latest addition to President Donald Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani, has been in the spotlight lately for all the wrong reasons.

And this time he is his own worst critic.

A recently-unearthed 1998 interview shows Giuliani weighing in on what a president is supposed to do when he is subpoenaed. During the investigation against then-President Bill Clinton, Giuliani insisted the president would have no choice but to testify.

However, nearly 20 years later, when asked if Trump would be willing to testify in the Russian investigation headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, he massively backtracked.

“We don’t have to,” Giuliani insisted when asked if the President will be forced to testify. “He’s the president of the United States. We can assert the same privileges other presidents have.”

But here is what he had to say when the same question was asked about Clinton, only at that time he was not representing the president.

“You gotta do it,” he said. “I mean, you don’t have a choice.” Giuliani was then asked what if Clinton refused to do so. To which he said, “Then there is a procedure for handling that. You go before a judge and a judge decides whether or not he has a recognizable exemption or privilege from testifying. And if a judge decides that he doesn’t, you have to testify. You don’t have a choice about it.”

But after all his time in politics, Giuliani seems to have forgotten about the said procedure. The hypocrisy in his statement is blatant.

If the President is subpoenaed to testify, “he’s gotta do it. He has no choice.”

And the interview got more controversial.

In the same interview Giuliani said the Watergate case that resulted in the downfall of Richard Nixon, was a glaring example that “the president is not above the law, is not able to avoid subpoenas.”

He also said as far as criminal law goes, the president should not enjoy any privileges, a normal citizen would not.

During the now-exceedingly ironic interview, 1998 Giuliani debunked one if Trump’s favorite defenses, “the investigation is hurting the country.”

He said the American public was strong enough to not be affected by such investigations.

“The wisdom of the American public may be far greater than we realize,” Giuliani said at the time.

Probably 1998 Giuliani needs to school some sense into his 2018 alter ego.

