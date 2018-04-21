2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Accidentally Shoots Her

“The safety was on when I dropped the gun and the bullet shot her. The gun dropped, I dropped my gun. She’s gone. My baby’s gone. She’s not breathing at all.”

As our detectives continue this investigation, we wish to extend our condolences to the family of this beautiful little girl. At this time, all indicators are that this is the result of a tragic accident. https://t.co/lXHtP93bRR — Wickliffe Police (@WickliffePolice) April 21, 2018

A mother in Cleveland, Ohio, accidently shot and killed her two-year-old daughter in the chest, Ohio police said.

The mother, who remains unidentified, was reportedly handling the firearm when it accidently fell onto the ground and went off. Authorities added the woman had a licensed concealed gun.

Police were called in after the girl was shot. She was immediately taken to a hospital where paramedics tried to revive her. However, she was pronounced dead later.

“The safety was on when I dropped the gun and the bullet shot her. The gun dropped, I dropped my gun. She’s gone. My baby’s gone. She’s not breathing at all. She’s gone,” said the mother.

Police also released a statement in connection with the incident.

“The matter will be reviewed to determine what, if any, criminal charges should be filed. We are not releasing any names at this time as extended family is still being notified. This is truly a tragic situation; please keep this beautiful young child and her family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

The incident is just another reminder how the country needs stricter gun laws. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time an innocent child lost their life at the hands of their parents’ firearm.

In Jan. 2016, a 3-year-old North Carolina boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found underneath the counter of his father’s store. The boy had not been named but his father, Manal Abdelziz, was reportedly briefly distracted when his son got a hold of the loaded gun he kept under the cash register.

Another incident took place in Sept. 2016, when a father accidently killed his two-year-old daughter while “attempting to make the weapon safe.”

Gun culture in the country is spreading dangerously and people are carrying guns not to protect themselves but treat the firearm as a fashion accessory and a status symbol. They also completely overlook the fact that these weapons are deadly and can claim innocent lives.

Spotlight, Banner: Pixabay, Alexas_Fotos