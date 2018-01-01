Uyghur Woman Dies In China’s Reeducation Camp As World Turns Blind Eye

Amine Kadir was one of “seven or eight people” from a township who have died in the camps after authorities began jailing Uyghurs on the pretext of rooting out terrorists.

A young Uyghur mother has died while she was jailed in China’s notorious “re-education” prison camps in Xinjiang, according to Radio Free Asia. A local official claims she may have suffered from a heart condition which was left untreated by the prison officials.

An officer form the Jam Bazar Police Station, who remains unnamed, said the woman’s name was Amine Kadir and she was in her early thirties. Kadir was allegedly brought from Village No. 6 or Tuman village in Onsu and died at the beginning of the year.

According to the officer, Kadir was one of “seven or eight people” from the township who have died in the camps after authorities began jailing Uyghurs on the pretext of rooting out terrorists at the beginning of April 2017.

Kadir’s husband died sometime ago, revealed the officer, and she has a small child who is only 3 or 4 years old.

The Public Security Bureau also informed RFA Kadir may “have suffered a heart attack, possibly because she was frightened” of the mistreatment in camp. He also said the woman’s body was turned over to her parents who have filed no complaints in the matter.

Sources say Uyghur Muslims are forced to sing Communist party’s Red Songs, learn Mandarin and study Xi’s propaganda. They are forced to consume pork and alcohol, which are forbidden in Islam and force-fed strange drugs. The prisoners also endure poor diets, unhygienic and cramped conditions and no health care. Many children, whose parents have disappeared, have been sent to orphanages where they endure horrible conditions.

Xinjiang’s population is only 1.5 percent of the country’s but the number of people detained from Xinjiang is 21 percent out of the total population of China.

But despite the fact that independent experts have said they have received credible reports that about million ethnic Uyghurs are held in the internment camps, the United Nations have failed to call any investigation or take any concrete action into the matter.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the U.S. government is “deeply troubled” by the crackdown on the Uyghur community and the Trump administration is allegedly considering sanctions against the country over the human rights abuses.

U.S. lawmakers have also asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin to place sanctions on seven Chinese officials who oversee the crackdown and on companies, which build the internment camps and the surveillance systems that monitors Uyghur’s activities.

However, the idea of sanctions is still in discussion stage and it’s not even confirmed whether the U.S. will go forward with them, particularly since they are already fighting a trade war with China.

Under the Global Magnitsky Act, U.S. government can bar human rights violators to travel to U.S., freeze their assets and stop them from doing business in America. So, the idea of banning trade with China seems a bit far off since President Donald Trump’s own family has several trademarks in China and his daughter, Ivanka, made several of her designer products there.

Regardless of the current U.S. president’s inclination, it is time the world stops the lip service and hold China accountable for its heartless actions.

