Watch: 4-Year-Old Shows How To Operate A Gun At NRA Meeting

According to a 2017 report, an average of 1,287 children lose their lives due to gun violence.

A scene from the @NRA annual meeting in Dallas. 5,790 American children receive medical treatment each year for a gun-related injury; 21% of those injuries are unintentional. About 1,300 children die annually from a gun-related injury in the US. #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/6ONVhlJytG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 6, 2018

The National Rifle Association held its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. President Donald Trump made a speech at the convention where he reenacted the 2015 Paris attack and said London will have to get used to violence there.

Needless to say, his speech angered many. However, it was not the only shocking thing at the convention.

A video circulated on social media that showed a four-year-old operating a rifle and removing the rifle’s magazine is also not less than terrifying.

The video shared by Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, shows a woman kneeling down and talking to a boy who is playing with a rifle.

“Hey, what’s your name?” asked the woman.

To which the boy replied, “Maverick.”

“That is awesome. How old are you, Maverick?”

The boy made a hand gesture and said he was 4-years-old.

“He is 4-years-old. Show me what you do with your gun,” she told the boy.

The boy then attempted to load the gun twice.

“Take the magazine out,” the woman told the boy.

He did exactly that and perfectly removed the gun’s magazine and put it back in the gun.

The woman then asked the boy to give her a high-five and then faced the camera to say, “That is adorable.”

The video is not adorable and not something that should be lauded considering the alarming numbers of children in the United States who receive treatment for a gun-related injury each year. According to a 2017 report, an average of 1,287 children lose their lives due to gun violence.

Not only that. Shooting by toddlers and children in the country are also on the rise.

A 3-year-old girl was reportedly playing with her father’s handgun when she accidentally shot her pregnant mother in a northwest Indiana parking lot.

The toddler shot Shaneque Thomas, who is apparently six weeks pregnant, striking her between the chest and shoulder outside a Plato’s Closet thrift store in Merrillville.

In another incident, a 3-year-old shot and wounded two of his playmates inside an unlicensed day care center in Dearborn, Michigan. The toddler reportedly found the loaded weapon inside the house and fired multiple shots, injuring two other children.

The woman in the video lauding the child’s actions is not a new face. She is Kendall Jones, a woman who was criticized for posting pictures of dead lions, elephants and leopards on Facebook.

Read More 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Mother Accidentally Shoots Her

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, /Lucas Jackson