6-Year-Old Girl Earns Nearly $2,000 To Buy Dolls For Sick Children

After receiving an American Girl doll and realizing how much it helped her feel better, a young girl decided she would raise money to give other kids the same joy.

One little girl is helping other children battling illnesses receive special companions to get them through their struggles.

Brinley Williams, 6, has dealt with kidney issues since birth, NBC News reports. In July 2017, she was hospitalized at St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for several days as a result of her condition.

After receiving an American Girl doll and realizing how much it helped her feel better, she decided she would raise money to give other kids the same joy.

After months of planning, Williams has finally earned enough money to buy the dolls. She initially raised about $400 from a lemonade stand. Later, she helped out at a local restaurant owned by a family friend to try to earn more money. Once the community caught wind of what she was doing, she raised another $1,500 in tips.

In total, she raised enough to buy 15 American Girl dolls for the children at the hospital.

Later this month, Williams is planning to hand deliver the dolls to the recipients. No doubt, that will be one of the most rewarding days of her life thus far.

It is incredibly heartwarming to know that there are parents still teaching their children love, compassion, and the value of hard work amid these troubling times when those admirable qualities seem to have taken a backseat to hate, privilege, and entitlement.

Read More Youth Football Team Saves Couple Trapped In Overturned Car

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pixabay, lailajuliana