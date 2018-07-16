Girl Survives Dad’s Drunken Crash, Gets Killed While Asking For Help

The 7-year-old left her father's car after the accident and was texting police to try to get help when she was struck and killed by another car, said the police.

A little girl, who managed to survive a car accident with her allegedly drunken father, was tragically struck and killed by another vehicle while she was texting 911 for help.

The heroic 7-year-old, identified as DeSandra Thomas, was in the car with her dad when he reportedly swerved off the I-94 in Detroit, Michigan, and crashed into another vehicle while hitting some fencing. Since her father was hit particularly hard, the girl thought he was dead. So, she grabbed his cell phone, exited the mangled vehicle and made her way down the highway, trying to contact the authorities.

However, before a 911 dispatcher from the Romulus Police Department could get the child’s exact location, she was hit by a car and died on the spot.

Shortly after, a woman called the Michigan State Police saying she thought she had hit someone on the road but did not know who it was. The officers who checked her vehicle could not find evidence she had actually struck someone, nor did they find a victim nearby.

Authorities only figured out the two seemingly separate cases were related after Romulus police tracked Thomas’ cell phone, which eventually led to her body.

“This is a very sad case and something we talk about all the time. The horrible effects of driving impaired,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. “Here's a 7-year-old girl who is not going to go to prom. She's not going to graduate high school, go to college, have kids, have a career.”

Meanwhile, Thomas’ father was actually alive. He reportedly sustained a head injury and is still in the hospital.

The girl’s mother, Sandria Burts, was at work when she received the dreadful call about her daughter’s death.

“It’s straight emptiness,” she told Fox 2. “We are in shock but I know God is good and he is the only one that’s going to be able to bring me and my family through this.”

In another interview, the grieving woman said she hoped the police don’t charge her husband, as losing their daughter was “torture enough.”

The family has since set up a GoFundMe page to help with the 7-year-old’s funeral arrangements.

“DeSandra was a hero and at such a tender age she was selfless,” it read. “She didn't care about herself, she was racing against time to save her father as anyone with a heart of gold would have. In this difficult (time) we, the family, ask for anything that can help put this beautiful baby to rest properly and allow her mother to properly mourn without the worry of anything financial.”

