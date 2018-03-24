Gun Violence Has Killed Almost 2 Teens Everyday Since Parkland

There have been a total number of 12,445 reported incidents related to gun violence in 2018.

"I'm marching because I don't want this to happen to any other child and it really shouldn't have happened." 12-year-old Sandy Hook shooting survivor Lauren Milgram will participate in tomorrow's "March for Our Lives." https://t.co/geq5DcOA4o https://t.co/1NtU0KivRF — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2018

The year 2018 has been marred with tragedy after tragedy, as the country unites for stricter gun laws to end the epidemic of gun violence, it is vital to remember children who lost their lives.

Reportedly, at least 73 children have lost their lives due to gun violence in the days following the Florida school shooting. For better perspective, that is 73 children in just 37 days.

According to a database complied by Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization, that tracks shootings across the country, there have been a total number of 12,445 incidents related to gun violence in 2018.

It is imperative to note that because this data only constitutes of incidents that are reported, the actual number of lives lost maybe much higher. These incidents have resulted in 596 teens (aged 12-17) losing their lives, these aren’t just numbers; these are entire families, ruined. These are parents, siblings, friends and neighborhoods that will never be the same again.

The country is standing unilaterally to honor these victims and to make sure this never happens again.

One of these victims was Daekwon Tobar.

The autopsy was completed for Daekwon Tobar.



The forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound and the manner of death to be homicide.



Tobar is the third 17-year-old, killed in South Bend in 38 days. pic.twitter.com/rZIPTar3mq — Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) February 23, 2018

Life was just beginning for Daekwon, when he was shot in broad day light as he was returning from school in South Bend, Indiana. He wanted to be a welder once he graduated, a dream that was forever stolen from him.

Daekwon suffered gunshot wounds to the head, hip and leg. He was one of the three 17-year olds who have been shot dead in the city.

Michael Elliott, organizer of South Bend’s On Site Prayer Ministry said on a vigil for Daekwon, “A lot of people are just a hair-trigger away from snapping, I really think, and if you happen to have a gun in your hand, you can’t put that bullet back in once it leaves.”

Daekwon’s story is a painful addition to the unfortunate long list of victims since the deadly school shooting in Florida that claimed 17 lives.

Kaiden Vague died on his 16th birthday, when he accidently shot himself. Jay Diaz, a 15-year old in Texas, won an epic life battle to cancer, only to lose it when a family member accidently killed him when cleaning a gun.

Eileen Viveros-Vargas was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend.

Eileen Viveros-Vargas: A loved one lost too soon https://t.co/yShORAYwgM pic.twitter.com/uwKpREDVoG — HP Plaid Line (@HPSHPlaidLine) March 20, 2018

Huffman High School’s Courtlin Arrington was shot down by a fellow schoolmate. She aspired to become a nurse.

Also for Courtlin Arrington. She was shot & killed at school in Birmingham earlier this month. She had already been accepted 2 college & had dreams of becoming a nurse. A beautiful life lost that didn't get much media attention. pic.twitter.com/nDDoeoazeV — Rowena Ravenclaw (@RowenaResists) March 23, 2018

There are too many incidents, too many names, too many stories to document; too many stories that no one knows about. These deaths include teens gunned down in public by other teens, family members accidently killing loved ones, hate crimes, accidental suicides, homicides; there is no end to ways gun violence has effectively changed the face of United States.

As the country gathers for March For Our Lives, children address this nuisance and stand up to fight for their own lives.

“Parkland youth are working to end gun violence through actions like the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., on March 24 and the ongoing #NeverAgain movement. I’m one of them. Fed up with the apathy pervading this country, we realized that we don’t need to wait around to have our voices heard or for someone else to make change — we have to be the change we need to see,” wrote Emma Gonzalez, a Parkland shooting survivor.

The gun epidemic which is under the spot light right now has been an everyday problem for black neighborhoods for decades.

“We have to use our white privilege now to make sure that all of the people that have died as a result of [gun violence] and haven’t been covered the same can now be heard,” said David Hogg, a Stoneman Douglas senior.

As this fight against gun violence grows into a revolution, it will be these children that will make sure that voices like Daewkon are heard all over the world.

Read More March For Our Lives Comes After Nearly 20 School Shootings

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters /Shanon Stapleton