Powerful ‘Family Fire’ PSA Highlights Dangers Of Keeping Guns At Home

A term coined to highlight gun safety shows that millions of kids live with loaded and unsafe firearms in households across the U.S. which exposes them to increased risks of “family-fire” and suicide.

A public education campaign launched by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence aims to spread awareness about “family fire” – a term that refers to accidental shootings taking place at homes involving unsecured firearms.

At least eight children are accidentally shot everyday in the U.S., according to the campaign.

The campaign’s co-president, Kris Brown, said the term was coined in order to bring awareness about the issue of unintentional gun violence at homes.

“We can all agree, eight children being unintentionally shot and injured or killed every day is simply unconscionable”, said Brown. “Just like the term ‘designated driver’ changed perceptions about drinking and driving, the term ‘Family Fire’ will help create public awareness to change attitudes and actions around this important matter.”

He also pointed to the campaign the Harvard School of Public Health launched in 1988, where several celebrities joined in to spread awareness and helped drop alcohol related accidents by 25 percent.

Kyleanne Hunter, the vice president of programs at Brady Campaign, pointed out the organization only wished to highlight safety without demonizing the core act itself.

“‘Designated driver’ doesn’t say going out and drinking is bad. What it says is, don’t get behind the wheel of a car if you’re gonna do it. Have a designated driver,” said Hunter.

The campaign has produced a video in partnership with the Ad Council and the global ad firm Droga5, which showed an adult man and his young son conversing about the father’s hidden firearm and the child’s determination to find it in order to learn how to use it.

It’s a powerful PSA, depicting how easily children can figure out where there parents have been hiding their loaded weapons, and might be inclined to use it if things go a certain way.

A 2018 study estimated approximately 4.6 million kids across the U.S. are living with guns they have easy access to.

According to the federal data, at least 3,000 children were unintentionally shot in 2016, out of which 127 did not make it.

Having guns around the house also increases the chances of adolescent suicide, according to studies. Nearly 1,100 kids have shot themselves and died, according the data provided by CDC.

Banner / Thumbnail : Getty Images