89-Year-Old Forced To Use Restroom Outside When Gas Station Denies Her

The 89-year-old grandmother was denied access to a Charlotte, North Carolina, gas station bathroom while waiting for her church van's flat tire to be fixed.

#NotMyEvelyn #MyGrandmother #Shell Charlotte gas station refused 89 year old access to the use of their restroom. Evelyn Redic, who recently suffered a stroke and requires the use of a cane, was forced to urinate in the station's parking lot. pic.twitter.com/FqLdkwB1Uw — Katossa Glover (@Katossasview) June 28, 2018

An 89-year-old woman was turned away from a gas station restroom in Charlotte, North Carolina, last Sunday.

The elderly grandmother, Evelyn Redic, had gone to church in the church’s van. When the vehicle got a flat tire, it pulled into a nearby gas station so the tire could be fixed, The Root reports.

At this point, Redic went into the establishment to ask to use the restroom, but she was denied. She was left with no choice but to relieve herself outdoors on the grass near the gas station.

“She said she was outraged,” Redic’s granddaughter, Katossa Glover, told WBTV. “She said ‘I have never been so embarrassed.’”

Glover posted about her grandmother’s experience on social media, which quickly garnered viral attention with most people defending Redic, according to The Root.

“People are tired of being mistreated,” Glover said, “and a woman who has been here since 1929, who has gone through that, will not experience that in 2018 without the community fighting.”

The ordeal was so traumatic for Redic that she had to be taken to the hospital.

“She is still very weak,” Glover said. “She’s resting.”

County Commissioner Vilma Leake — who represents the area where the incident took place — went to the gas station herself to find out from a manager why Redic was denied. However, she was only able to speak with a clerk who allegedly told her “We can’t say anything.”

Leake was advised to call the corporate office but said she was still awaiting a response as of Thursday. In the meantime, she is urging locals to stay away from the gas station until she receives the answers she’s looking for.

“She’s a human being, and they are human,” Leake said. “That is out of the ordinary to say no to somebody that age.”

Despite the outrage over the ordeal, Mecklenburg County officials maintained that the gas station owners are within their right to decide who gets to use their establishment’s restroom. They are only required to provide a bathroom for employees. However, The Root noted that after Jan. 1, 2019, all new gas stations in the state will be required to offer a restroom for customer use.

Regardless of the establishment's rights and legal obligations, there should be exceptions made for emergency situations, especially as they relate to the elderly, disabled persons, or pregnant women.

The staff at the gas station should have shown some compassion and humanity for a harmless elderly woman needing to use the facilities.

“I think if you are making money here in this community, you need to be taking care of your community,” Glover said of the gas station staff.

She added that her family intends to protest the business until they receive a public apology for Redic's mistreatment.

