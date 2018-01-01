9-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In India For 'Being Her Father's Favorite'

“It was found that the stepmother had been nursing a grudge against the second wife of her husband, and her children,” said senior police officer Mir Imtiyaz Hussain.

A nine-year-old girl in Indian-administered Kashmir was gang-raped and murdered after the girl’s mother reportedly “ordered” her son to do so.

The stepmother, who remains unidentified, reportedly told her 14-year-old son and three other people to carry out the cruel act in front of her. Police was later successful in arresting five people in connection of the incident.

The woman disliked her stepdaughter because she was her father’s favorite.

According to police, the minor girl was tortured and her body was then set on fire. They recovered the burnt body of the victim form a jungle.

The police officer also presented some terrible details of the incident.

Hussain said after being gang-raped the girl was killed with an axe. Furthermore, a 19-year-old suspect “gouged out her eyes with a sharp knife and poured acid on her body.”

Police further added that they initiated an investigation into the harrowing incident after the girl’s father reported that his daughter had been missing.

Investigation revealed that the unidentified man had two wives and after a few days they found the girl’s decomposed body in a jungle. That is when the police was able to make the connection between the victim and her stepmother.

Police then questioned the stepmother who said she was jealous because his husband spent most of his time at home with his other wife and the victim. She also said he loved his now deceased daughter more than her children.

The behavior became unbearable and that is when she made a plan against her stepdaughter.

She gave disturbing details of how she took her stepdaughter to the jungle and threatened her with a knife. While she was taking the girl to jungle, the woman alerted her son.

The suspects then raped the girl one by one and in the end the stepmother strangled her while a suspect hit her on the head with an axe.

The girl died on the spot.

A suspect then bought acid, threw it all over the girl’s dead body and set it on fire. They then hid the body in the bushes.

India has been labeled as one of the most dangerous countries for women. Keeping in mind the fact that in countries like India, the cultural stigma keeps many victims from reporting the crime, the increased number of reported sexual crimes over the past 40 years is drastic as well as disturbing.

Spotlight, Banner: Praveen Bajpai/Hindustan Times via Getty Images