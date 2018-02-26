Police Release Haunting Audio Of 911 Calls Of Florida School Shooting

“I love you, I love you, it’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere, can you play dead?” one terrified mother is heard telling her child.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has released chilling, heart-wrenching recordings of 911 calls their operators received during the Parkland school shooting.

The audio revealed the gut-wrenching calls from parents who were texting or speaking to their children on the phone, as the teenagers hid from the gunman.

“I love you, I love you, it’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere, can you play dead?” one terrified mother is heard telling her child.

Another mom, who could barely speak through her tears, told the 911 operator, “Please, my son called me now. There is shooting at his high school. And he said shot, shot, shot.”

Another woman called to say, “My son is in Stoneman Douglas High School. He said he heard noises and pops. And he thinks there’s a shooting going on at his school… He said he’s in one of the math classes.”

Dispatchers also received a call from someone at the school, although his terrified whisper was too hushed to be clearly heard. Another person told him to shut up, for fear of being heard by the shooter.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members.

A Florida grand jury formally indicted Nikolas Cruz, the alleged shooter, on 17 counts of first degree premeditated murder and 17 counts of first degree attempted murder.

Read More Dwyane Wade Speaks Out After Florida Victim Is Buried In His Jersey

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters/Angel Valentin