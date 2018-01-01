Community Rallies Behind Grocery Store Clerk To Help Him Buy New Car

Jim Johnson has worked at the same grocery store for almost 30 years. When his car broke down and his bike was stolen, his customers helped him out of a jam.

A courtesy clerk at a grocery store in Roseville, California, lost his car and his bike, his only modes of transportation. But many people have come to the aid of the man in a generous showing of the community’s affection for him.

Jim Johnson has worked for three decades at the Bel Air grocery store in Roseville. His customers said they enjoy seeing him, and his helpful attitude in the store has not gone unnoticed.

“He’s always very helpful,” Rose Elley, a longtime customer of the store, said. “You do know him, you do look for him when you come here.”

Johnson recently had car troubles, effectively forcing him to ride his bike to work for awhile until he could fix them. But soon after, more bad luck came his way: His only remaining mode of transportation was stolen while he was at work.

Because Johnson, who is also a veteran, was such a fixture of the store, people came to help him almost immediately upon hearing about his plight. One customer donated their bike to him, and Elley also started a GoFundMe account to help him buy a new car.

The outpouring of support came instantaneously. After six days of raising money, more than $5,000 has been donated to help Johnson.

Elley said she hopes to raise at least $8,000 to help the Bel Air employee. Writing on her GoFundMe page, she explained that, “[f]or a good guy who is a diligent worker, always so kind, my hope is the kindness and goodness he daily puts out in the world will shine back on him.”

Acts of kindness like these help inspire more kindness throughout the world. When difficulties or tragedies strike, we should look toward those who are making a positive difference in the lives of others and aim to emulate their actions.

