A New Poll Shows Trump Faces Huge Challenges If He Runs Again In 2020

Most Americans say they would vote for a candidate other than President Donald Trump in 2020, and half of Republicans are skeptical of supporting him again as well.

A new poll released on Wednesday is spelling trouble for President Donald Trump’s re-election chances in 2020.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted last week, only 36 percent of Americans said they intend to vote for Trump if he’s the candidate at the top of the GOP ticket in two years. Forty-four percent say they’d vote for a Democratic alternative.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump would lose the election — 20 percent remain uncertain of whom they’d vote for at this time. But it is a significant disadvantage for the president as he starts “in the hole” two years out from his re-election bid.

The poll also shows a remarkable split among Republican voters. Fifty percent of Republicans said that if a primary challenge to Trump were made from within the party, they’d still support the president. But the other half of Republican respondents weren’t so sure they would, with 38 percent saying they’d support someone else, and 12 percent saying they’re not sure or didn’t want to respond to the question.

That’s an amazingly high number of GOP faithful who said their confidence in Trump is shook. But another problem persists for the president.

Among those asked about whether they believe the Russia investigation should continue looking into possible collusion efforts between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin, 52 percent responded that the inquiry is a high or important priority, despite Trump’s continued allegations that it’s all just a “witch hunt.” Less than a quarter of Americans (23 percent) said it should not be carried out.

Even among his own party, less than half of Republican respondents suggested that the Russia investigation should end — highlighting how out-of-touch Trump is with how important the results of this probe are to the American people, including those who voted for him.

The poll does give Trump a 44 percent approval rating, with 52 percent disapproving of his job as president so far. That fits in closely with his RealClearPolitics average at the moment.

This recent poll highlights that Trump will face difficulties in the years ahead courting the average American voter. Even among those within his own party, skepticism abounds.

Of course, Trump has to make it to 2020, remaining as president up to that point, to really worry about how he’ll do in that election. Whether he’ll still be in office by then, however, is anyone’s guess at this point.