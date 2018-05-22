Internet Mocks White House Sinkhole As Gateway To Hell

A pair of sinkholes have descended upon the White House lawn, and social media users across the internet just couldn't help themselves from making jokes.

Sinkhole develops on White House lawn https://t.co/mSKRf3ZZa1 pic.twitter.com/B3Ka7XDxy8 — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2018

President Donald Trump frequently derided Washington D.C. as a “swamp” that he promised to drain. Although he was being metaphorical, the nation’s capital was actually partially built on a real swamp, and it’s because of that, that sinkholes are popping up around the city — including two on the White House lawn.

Voice of America reporter Steve Herman took note of the sinkholes earlier in the week. At first, there was only one to report on.

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” Herman said. “It’s more than a foot long right now.”

This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018

There now appear to be two sinkholes on the lawn. The internet, of course, was quick to comment on the issue, taking aim at the sinkholes as allegories for the politics of the day.

Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. ?? There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. ?? @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018

resistance icon This Sinkhole https://t.co/Xcpl9buTAl — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) May 22, 2018

Wrong. Not a sinkhole. An actual portal to Hell. Hell, I don't even believe in Hell but I am now convinced we're all going to be dragged there. — Jeff Haddon (@JeffnRoundRock) May 22, 2018

Melania's escape tunnel has caved in. — Dave Dombroski (@wireman651) May 22, 2018

The gates of Hell are opening up to take Satan back to the underworld #sinkhole pic.twitter.com/xIj2xtih9e — Stefany (@d00dItsStefany) May 22, 2018

It matches the one in the Oval Office.



Sinkhole develops on White House lawn https://t.co/j5cAlIRAvQ — John Scalzi (@scalzi) May 22, 2018

"There's no sinkhole here and you're all liars," says Sarah Huckabee Sanders, standing knee-deep in mud on White House lawn — Dan Jakes (@DanEJakes) May 22, 2018

DID YOU CREATE THAT SINKHOLE? pic.twitter.com/CvwoGzRN6N — Adam Mincks (@RufusOverYrHead) May 22, 2018

Sinkhole appears in White House lawn.



There is no greater metaphor for the Trump Administration than the literal gates of hell opening up in the White House backyard like in 1987's "The Gate".

🕳️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Km3Q2IzZpH — Santa Claus, CEO 🎅🏻 (@SantaInc) May 22, 2018

Looks like a higher power is intervening and @realDonaldTrump is getting his own shortcut to hell...https://t.co/TReEP2xSWU — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 22, 2018

The sinkhole has even inspired a Twitter account to be created in its honor.

Herman shared an update that the sinkhole has now been covered.

These types of jokes would likely be made to a certain extent regardless of who was residing in the White House. However, because of Trump’s disastrous presidency so far (in such a short time being in office), it’s likely that these jokes are more prevalent than normal.

Indeed, as the old idiom states, there’s a grain of truth behind every joke — and in this instance, the symbolism of the sinkhole being near the White House isn’t difficult to notice.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Diego Cambiaso/Flickr