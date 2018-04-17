Trump Slams Stormy Daniels Sketch As 'Total Con Job'

Trump's tweet comes after Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her affair with Trump.

Stormy Daniels releases a composite sketch of the man she alleges threatened her in 2011 and is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify the perpetrator https://t.co/MfBqVaEkdj pic.twitter.com/DFeEWXupeO — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2018

In a tweet this week President Donald Trump mocked the recently released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her to keep quiet about her affair with Trump.

Trump called the drawing of the alleged mystery criminal a "nonexistent man" and "a total con job." He also threw in his usual jab at the media: "playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The tweet marks the first time the president has addressed the ongoing scandal on Twitter. CNN suggests that he has been chomping at the bit to defend himself over allegations that he had an extramarital affair with the porn star over ten years ago — and had knowledge that his lawyer Michael Cohen would pay Daniels a $130,000 payoff to keep her quiet about it weeks before the 2016 election.

Soon after the president's tweet, Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti taunted the president, suggesting that new legal claims, like defamation, could be actionable.

In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation). LOL. #xmas #hanukkah #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 18, 2018

Daniels unveiled the crime sketch on ABC's "The View" this week and announced a $131,000 reward to anyone who can identify the man.

Both the drawing and Trump's subsequent mockery of it come on the heels of the dramatic development that the FBI raided Cohen's home, hotel and office, seizing information related to Daniels along with bank records.

Among the mountainous pile of scandals overshadowing this presidency, the Daniels saga has become the most theatrical. It hits Trump in a more personal way than the other dumpster fires he's limply managing, and yet the fact that he's been mostly quiet about it thus far suggest he doesn't see it as major blow to his reputation.

But the story runs deeper than an alleged sexual encounter from the past. If Trump was involved in the possibly illegal payoff and definitely illegal mafia-style threat of Daniels, then it places the president of the United States in close proximity to serious federal crimes.