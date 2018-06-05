County Honors 10YO Girl Who Took A Bullet To Protect Baby Brother

Clark County commissioners have designated June 5, 2018, as “Aaliyah Inghram Day” to celebrate her courage and heroism.

Aaliyah Inghram, the courageous girl who took a bullet to protect her brother during a shooting, proves that being brave has nothing to do with age or size.

The brave girl was honored by Clark Country commissioners on June 5, 2018, which is now being called the “Aaliyah Inghram Day.”

“You’re a superhero,” said Commissioner Larry Brown.

It all happened on May 8, when Aaliyah was shopping along with her mother, Samantha Tygrit and six other family member,s including her siblings and nephews, at Walmart. Once they were done, they headed back to their car in the parking.

Aaliyah was sitting in a white Chevrolet Tahoe, taking cookies from her mother when a shootout began.

Tygrit, who was four months pregnant, told the children to get out of the car and get on the floor. As the mother threw her four-year-old daughter to the ground and rushed back to unbuckle her 18-month-old son and 15-month-old nephew from their car seats, a bullet pierced through her shoulder.

“I've never been so scared in my life,” she said. “To feel like you can't protect all your kids at once, that was the worst feeling in my life.”

"I heard five shots,” Tygrit said. “After I got shot, I didn't hear anything else."

Little did she know that the same bullet that hit her, later hit Aaliyah in the buttocks after she threw herself in front of her baby brother, Adrian to save his life.

“She didn't have to do what she did, but she did and it saved her brother,” Tygrit said.

While talking about being hit, Aaliyah said “I thought it was like a car reacting to something.”

“But then I saw that I was bleeding, so then I told mom that I got shot,” she added.

Both the women were treated at the Sunrise Hospital and were released on the same day.

However, the bullet that hit Aaliyah is still in her body and she is expected to have a surgery to remove it in a month. All her other siblings and family members will also receive trauma counseling after going through the horrific shooting.

When Aaliyah was asked what made her risk her life, she said “I thought I had to save the baby” and that her brother and cousins were really important to her.

She even had an advice for other kids who might face difficult situations to “stay calm and do what's right for you.”

Tygrit was thankful to her daughter because if she hadn’t protected her brother, the infant would have gotten shot. The police have detained one of the suspects and are in search of the other suspect.

