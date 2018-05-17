Here's What You Need To Know About Racist NY Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schlossberg can be heard saying in the video. “You should just say ‘Thank you for letting me in your motherf***ing country.’”

Who this this bigot in Midtown Manhattan? What's his name?



Please share this.



Here he is harassing & insulting two women for speaking Spanish...TO EACH OTHER in the middle of Manhattan.



Trump has empowered ugly white people like this to say whatever they feel like saying. pic.twitter.com/WbHlet6H7c — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 16, 2018

Bigoted Manhattan attorney, Aaron Schlossberg, who was identified via a Shaun King tweet as the man threatening to call ICE on Spanish-speaking restaurant staffers, has a long history of racism.

As a result of King’s efforts at outing Schlossberg as the man in the Spanish restaurant video, the lawyer’s online business ratings have taken a significant dive.

A flurry of one-star reviews has inundated his law firm, and on Google specifically someone comically changed his company’s profile from law firm to “Spanish restaurant.”

Extra points to whoever changed the Google info for Aaron Schlossberg's company to "Spanish restaurant" pic.twitter.com/sX4xUyd8H6 — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) May 17, 2018

Yelp had to step in to temporarily suspend new ratings of his services, what it calls an “active cleanup alert” that occurs when ratings are made that don’t have to do with the business itself. This often happens when businesses engage in behavior that garners negative attention to them.

Democrats Rep. Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. filed an official complaint against Schlossberg after he was caught on video, threatening to call ICE on restaurant staffers speaking Spanish.

“What was witnessed in the vile video from Mr. Schlossberg, which has since gone viral, is [a] humiliating and insulting attack on the more than 50 years of progress that this nation has made since the civil rights movement,” the two wrote. “The audacity to profile and verbally assault innocent bystanders and customers in a public commercial location is a violation of our civil society.”

But it turns out this was not an isolated incident for the attorney who is (surprise, surprise), a Trump supporter. It was revealed he donated $500 to the Trump campaign in 2016.

Vice News discovered a video of Schlossberg donning a “Make America Great Again Hat,” yelling at protestors outside Trump Tower.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schlossberg can be heard saying in the video. “You should just say ‘Thank you for letting me in your motherf***ing country.’”

“You care about America because you need America, so fuck you,” he continued. “You’re goddamn welcome for letting you in here. You’re welcome.”

Schlossberg attended Johns Hopkins University for college, according to his LinkedIn profile. He ironically boasts of being fluent in Spanish on his official website, has a history of similar racist rants.

After tweeting the original video featuring the attorney, King posted a follow-up tweet which included video of Schlossberg calling another individual “an ugly f***ing foreigner.”

This is the unedited video from October of 2016 of Manhattan Attorney Aaron Schlossberg assaulting, then calling a complete stranger "an ugly fucking foreigner" on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue.



The man he's talking to, @morewillie, is a white man from Massachusetts.



He's unhinged pic.twitter.com/epkpFWggx6 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 17, 2018

According to CNN, Isaac Saul, lead editor for the digital media organization, A Plus, said he recognized Schlossberg from a 2017 alt-right protest headed by anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller and far-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos against Linda Sarsour.

There was also a counterprotest in support of Sarsour, headed by Heradi Jews.

Saul said Schlossberg was seen hurling profanities towards the Heradi Jews, saying “you are not a Jew,” while flipping his middle finger.

He was also seen chanting “Milo.”

"I just remembered this guy because he was so intense," Saul said, referring to Schlossberg. "Of all the people that were there, he sort of seemed most incensed by (the counterprotesters') presence."

An unverified claim on social media suggested Schlossberg was also abusive towards his apartment's cleaning staff.

So true. Check this out pic.twitter.com/wvi6Q5Bdu7 — De León 🇺🇸 (@MyMysticMuse) May 17, 2018

Diaz is eyeing for Schlossberg’s disbarment or suspension.

"This guy should know better. When you’re an attorney, you’re telling your clients what you should say and how you should conduct yourself,” he said. “Where in the Constitution or the law does it say that in a public place that you can’t use another language other than English? And then to add insult to injury he threatens to harass these people and that he will call ICE.”

Often one to threaten bystanders with loud, racist remarks, Schlossberg has recently been running away from reporters as they approach him.

The lawyer who threatened to call immigration enforcement on workers at a Manhattan cafe earlier this week sprinted away from an NBC News reporter earlier today https://t.co/BCsW1WSWDG pic.twitter.com/rb5A6XZBXF — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) May 17, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters