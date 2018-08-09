Hyatt Allows Anti-Muslim Group To Host Conference At One Of Its Hotels

A civil rights group pointed out Virginia has no laws that require a hotel to host a hate group like ACT for America. Will Hyatt take note?

@HyattCrystalCty is hosting the ACT for America’s annual conference and freely associating with hateful ideology. Stand with us and to tell Hyatt there is #NoRoomForHate. https://t.co/pFRW1W94L0 pic.twitter.com/Y4qdrfk94R — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) August 9, 2018

In September, the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, has agreed to host a conference to mark the 10th annual anniversary of ACT for America, which is the United States' largest anti-Muslim extremist group.

One would think the Hyatt Hotels Corp., one of the world's top hospitality companies, must have at least attempted to rethink its decision to lend a platform to a notorious hate group.

But that has not happened.

Why?

HuffPost reports the hotel “does not unlawfully discriminate against groups who wish to hold lawful meetings at the hotel.”

The annual conference will be held at the same venue on Sept. 4 and 5.

ACT for America was founded by Brigitte Gabriel, a Lebanese Christian immigrant, who has tried to portray everyday Muslims as potential terrorists who want to overthrow the U.S. government and replace it with Sharia law. In a 2007 interview, she went as far as saying, “Every practicing Muslim is a radical Muslim.”

And Hyatt is going to contribute in promoting such vile views even when refusing to do so will not be illegal.

Muslim Advocates, a civil rights group, pointed out in a statement there are no laws that require hotels to host a group like ACT for America.

"Hyatt has 'justified' hosting the conference by claiming it 'does not unlawfully discriminate against groups who wish to hold lawful meetings at the hotel.' But Hyatt is misrepresenting the law — there are no laws in Virginia or at the federal level that require a hotel to host a hate group like ACT for America," the statement reads.

It is important to mention here that last year, in light of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Airbnb banned white supremacists and proponents of similar Nazi ideologies from the company’s service.

Therefore, Hyatt can also choose to opt out of providing space to bigotry.

If it wants to.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images