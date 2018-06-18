Activists Plan June 30 Rally Against Trump’s Family Separation Policy

“We see the outrage, and we see that this has to be taken right to the White House, right to Donald Trump, to stop the family separations,” Jayapal said.

Americans are pushing back against President Donald Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” anti-immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their families at the United States-Mexico border.

On June 30, activists are planning to hold a nationwide demonstration with a big rally in Washington, D.C. right outside Trump's door in Lafayette Square, according to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington)

Here we go. @RepJayapal announces a "mass mobilization" to end family separation on June 30 at 11 a.m. in Lafayette Square. "We see the outrage, and we see that this has to be taken right to the White House." pic.twitter.com/BbZRpZruvH — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 19, 2018

Additionally, sister marches will be held in various cities throughout the country, Vox reports.

“The end game is really to say, ‘This is about Trump,’” Jayapal said during an interview on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.” “Look, he would love to make this about — and you just quoted him — about Democrats. He would love to make this about legislation that has to be passed.”

The initiative is being called #FamiliesBelongTogether and is gaining momentum on social media. The effort is being led by the National Domestic Workers Alliance and MoveOn in collaboration with hundreds of other organizations.

“We see the outrage, and we see that this has to be taken right to the White House, right to Donald Trump, to stop the family separations,” Jayapal said.

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants entering the country illegal has led to approximately 2,300 children being separated from their parents between May 5 and June 9.

Adding insult to injury, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen blatantly lied to the public by asserting that such a policy does not exist. She later backtracked and defended her department by claiming they were just doing their "job" by splitting families up.

Although several protests against the policy have already been underway, this larger effort will, hopefully, build upon that energy and really make Trump feel the heat on a national scale.

Furthermore, as many Democratic lawmakers and activists have called for Nielsen's resignation, perhaps the pressure from the June 30 event will lead to her stepping down or being removed.

While, ultimately, the results of this effort are yet to be seen, one thing that is certain is that we cannot afford to stay silent while the Trump administration commits atrocities against humanity.