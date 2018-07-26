Animal-Rights Activists Set Fire To French Zoo

“Zoos are prisons presented as places of entertainment, discovery, education and even awareness and conservation of an apparently wild wildlife.”

A zoo in France was set on fire by animal-loving anarchists who believe putting animals in enclosures is illegal imprisonment on the wildlife.

Peaugres Safari park in Ardèche, France, was set ablaze by animal rights activists who run the website Le Laboratoire Anarchiste.

The blaze destroyed several ticket booths. Fortunately, all animals and employees in the zoo remained safe as the fire didn’t spread to the entire area of the zoo. The fire was ignited late at night and burnt for several hours before fire-fighters could extinguish it.

The zoo remained closed for visitors for a day and an investigation into the incident was launched.

The group stated a number of reasons behind their action on their website.

“Zoos are prisons presented as places of entertainment, discovery, education and even awareness and conservation of an apparently wild wildlife. While very often it was born in captivity, and at the time it was discovered by Western settlers was decimated and caged to be brought here, exhibited, used as a gift and as entertainment, as circus business fund or zoo,” read the message.

They further stated zoos are reminiscent of colonization.

“Zoos remind us of those colonialists who didn't just massacre and exile non-human animals but by using the same arguments that they had that ‘human zoos’ which were developed during the bloody process of colonization,” added the statement.

The statement also said, “That is to say the superiority that human beings create over the rest of the living and by virtue of which they give themselves the possibility of disposing and enclosing non-human beings for their pleasure, whether it be culinary, emotional, cultural or scientific.”

The activists further explained on the website how they planned to set the fire so it didn’t spread out to the nearby forest.

The animal park has about 1,500 animals which include lions, tigers, elephants etc, and is situated on more than 200 acres of land. An estimated 3,000 visitors come to the zoo every year.

