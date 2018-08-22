Racist Man Celebrates The Lack Of Black People On Beach In Viral Video

“Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth. You cannot beat this…”

A South African man was caught-on-camera using a racial slur and celebrating the lack of black people on the beach.

The video was reportedly shot on a Greek beach in which the man, Adam Catzavelos, went on a racist rant. He filmed himself giving a satirical “weather forecast” where he ended up abusing black people.

“Let me give you a weather forecast here. Blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth. You cannot beat this...,” he said in the video as he filmed his surroundings.

The racist slur used by Catzavelos is an apartheid-era derogatory used by white people to degenerate black people in South Africa.

The video went viral on social media and people criticized the man for his racist rant. Catzavelos was identified within hours and Twitter users used his name as a hashtag to make people aware of his racist views.

People also called for a complete boycott to any business he was associated with.

However, learning of the wide social media outrage, his family sacked him from their family business, St George’s Fine Foods, where he worked as a marketing director.

“It is abhorrent and we fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form. Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business‚ St George’s Fine Foods‚ and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible,” read the statement.

It added, “Given the high-profile nature of this development‚ the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage.”

Many local restaurants terminated their contract with St George’s Fine Foods after the racist video went viral.

People also called for a boycott of Nike where Catzavelos’ wife, Kelly Catzavelos, is a merchandizing director. The sports gear manufacturer closed its stores in Cape Town in order to avoid backlash.

They also released a statement and distanced themselves from the racist man.

“Nike opposes discrimination and has a long-standing commitment to diversity‚ inclusion and respect. We believe in the power of human potential in everyone – of every race‚ religion‚ nationality‚ gender and sexual orientation. We can also confirm that Adam Catzavelos is not a Nike employee‚” said the statement.

Moreover, he was also barred from St. Johns College where his children studied.

Racism is a big problem in South Africa, is considered a crime and also carries jail time.

South Africa's Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa condemned the racist behavior and said it was “absolutely unacceptable.”

“The racist video which shows a man allegedly identified as Adam Catzavelos using the K word is absolutely unacceptable & has no place in our society. We must all work together to isolate racists & report these incidences to law enforcement agencies so they can be held accountable,” he tweeted.

