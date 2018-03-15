The Asian-Themed Pub, Hotel Longtime, Apparently Has A Racist Name

A new Adelaide gastropub Hotel Longtime has hit the sore spot of many and sparked a social media backlash because of its name and theme.

Owners of a new Asian-themed gastropub had to take a lot of heat because of their choice for the name and decor of the place.

The subject of widespread backlash is the Hotel Longtime, a gastropub in Adelaide, Australia, which is reported to have a racist theme, supposedly prompted by “Full Metal Jacket,” a movie that degraded Asian women.

People who got offended took it to social media to spew their disagreements and initiated an online petition, titled ‘Get Hotel Longtime to change its derogatory name & remove prostitution references’. Critics claimed the name had references to the Stanley Kubrick film “Full Metal Jacket,” in which a Vietnamese prostitute made sexual advances on U.S. soldiers using the phrase, “Me love you long time.”

Vietnamese-born Tin Chu, who owns Longtime with husband Alex Fahey, said she was “surprised and disappointed that people are attributing to us motives which were never intended and which we absolutely do not believe”.

“It is worth remembering that I am a director of this licensee company and I am a proud Asian woman who has worked hard to build my business,” she added.

“There is nothing in our name which is in any way intended to insult or offend women. If anyone has felt that, then we humbly apologize — but again, it was never our intention.

“Any such association is in the mind of our critics, it was not in our minds.”

In his defense, Fahey said that he had thought of the name before he took over the Hampshire Hotel site and the theme had been “taken out of context”.

“I’ve never even seen the film (Full Metal Jacket),” he said. “I’d like people to understand what we’re trying to achieve. The name is not meaning to be a brothel — it’s ‘stay for a long time’.”

However, the backlash is not just limited to the name of the pub; people are also speculating the couple has taken cues from ping pong sex shows in Southeast Asia to name the establishment’s front bar, the “Ping Pong Club Room.”

Fahey again stood his grounds and denied such accusations.

“It’s meant to be like a clubroom — like a football clubroom — where you go and have a drink after playing ping pong. It’s nothing to do with the Thailand ping pong shows,” he explained.

However, the clarification does not seem to hold water. It’s a big coincidence to not just name the pub after a movie that degrades Asian women but also to name a club room after the seedier aspects of an Asian country. People on Facebook continued to question the inappropriate implications of the place.

Facebook user Frank Merritt wrote, “Shocked at the name! How can you not see how offensive it is?” while Peter Parker wrote, “This is the probably almost the perfect definition of cultural appropriation. Hotel Longtime’s branding is relying/banking on a 40 year old stereotype ... of Asians prostituting themselves to American soldiers.”

Ping Pong bar with a madame? Seriously!?”

Apparently, this new turn of events was not what the hotel owners were expecting.

“This is quite stressful for us. We’ve put a lot of hard work into this place and we just wanted to create something that Adelaide is going to appreciate and is different. Nobody who has come in has been offended by it. People are just trying to cut us down over something that we haven’t done,” said Chu.

However, even in face of such flak, the pair doesn’t plan on changing the name.

