Afghan Airstrike In Kunduz Province Kills Almost 100 Children

by
Shafaq Naveed
Dozens of children, aged between 10 to 12 years, were gathered at a religious school to receive gifts for memorizing the Quran. Most of them were killed.

 

In yet another incident of ongoing human rights atrocities in the world, dozens of civilians, including children, were killed in an Afghan airstrike.

More than a 100 people were mercilessly bombed in the Northern Province of Kunduz, yet most of the mainstream media outlets have failed to report on what clearly is a  devastating war crime.

The air raids, which targeted a religious school in the Dasht-e-Archidistrict of the Kunduz province, were reportedly launched to kill Taliban fighters.

Ministry of Defense spokesman, Mohammad Radmanish, told Al Jazeera that the air raid was aimed at "top Taliban commanders.”

"The air strike killed more than 30 Taliban fighters, including nine commanders," he said. "The Taliban training centre was bombed and no civilians were present."

However the Taliban denied any of its fighters were present at the school.

Sadly, according to developing reports, the people who were present at the school were children mostly under the age of 10 and their family members. These children were attending a religious event, known as Dastaar Bandi, where they were supposed to receive gifts and other awards for memorizing the Quran.

 

 

"There were children as young as 11 or 12 years old in the ceremony who were to be presented with awards and gifts for the completion of their religious courses," said Mohammed Abdul Haq, an eye witness of the attack.

"Mothers are wailing and crying outside the hospitals for the death of their children and everyone is crying with them," he added. 

“The Taliban are active in the area, but the ceremony was attended mostly by children and young boys," said another witness, Haji Ghulam.

"It was a disaster. Blood everywhere," he said, adding "many" people were killed.

Disturbing images widely being shared online show faces of innocent children, who purportedly died as a result of the Afghan Air Force bombing.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said its investigators were in the area looking into "disturbing reports of serious harm" to civilians.

 

 

The Afghan officials still claim the people killed in the massacre were Taliban; however, the Taliban denied all these reports, claiming the air raid killed around 150 religious scholars and civilians, mostly children, maintaining none of their fighters died as a result of this air raid. 

Abdul Matin Atefi, the provincial health director of Kunduz, said 26 bodies had arrived in hospitals and clinics. He said he doesn’t “know how many of those are civilians or Taliban, but the Taliban usually do not allow their dead or wounded to be registered in clinics.”

