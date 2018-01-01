'White Lives Matter. Go Trump': Black Students Get Slur-Laden Email

The racist sender also mentioned several times in the email that African-Americans should “leave this country.”

African-American students in Ypsilanti, Michigan, were both scared and outraged after they received a threatening email from a classmate. The email was not only slur-laden but also referenced President Donald Trump.

The message was sent to six students of Washtenaw International Middle Academy. Two of the students opened and read the email and immediately informed authorities about it.

“U need ta [sic] get your n***** loving a** out of here and all this black lives matter bullsh**. One day your kids will get what they deserve being on this land. White lives matter….go Trump!!!!” read the profane email.

The sender also mentioned several times in the email that African-Americans should “leave this country.”

The email ended with skull and cross bone emojis. Understandably, the students who received the email were shaken by the incident.

“I was really scared for the rest of that day because the possibilities of something happening right then and there,” said Kasim, a seventh-grader.

He also added that he, along with another classmate who received the email, have not been able to return back to school since then.

Parents of the students were also outraged.

“They did inform us that the email did come from the school, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29. The student whose name is in the email has been back into school community,” said a parent.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department said they are looking into the incident and as part of the investigation, several other students have been questioned.

“I want to ensure all involved that we take incidents such as this very seriously and that deputies have been working to identify who the sender of this email was. Several students have been questioned as part of the investigation and deputies will continue to gather the facts. Once the investigation has concluded we will then forward our report to the prosecutor,” said Derrick Jackson, Washtenaw County Sherriff's Department spokesperson.

The school district also released a statement regarding the racist act.

“The investigation into these matters is ongoing, and therefore we are unable at this time to comment directly to this incident. The Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium in collaboration with our educational partner Ypsilanti Community Schools remains deeply committed to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. As part of this process we will be reviewing our discipline policy, our procedures and our protocols to ensure that they are in alignment with our expectations of students and staff in our programs,” the statement read.

It is terrifying to learn that these type of threats and racist actions are taken by students in middle school, who at such a tender age are spreading hate and racism. The reference in the email to Trump also speaks volumes about the unfortunate state of affairs the country is in today.

